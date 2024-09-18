Klein & Hoffman Announces Allysia Youngquist as New President

"I am deeply honored to lead this incredible company," said Allysia Youngquist. "Our vision and core values have driven Klein & Hoffman to become a leader in our industry, and I look forward to working together with our team to continue our success. We are determined to create new opportunities while maintaining a work-life balance. I am grateful for the support and mentorship I've received at K&H over the last 22 years and am excited to continue serving in a leadership role as President."

Allysia joined Klein & Hoffman in 2002 and has shown exceptional leadership in various roles. In 2022, she was promoted to Principal, where she leads the firm's building enclosure, roofing, and waterproofing department, as well as managing the A/E group. Her expertise in building envelope projects and assessments has benefited notable clients such as The Drake Hotel, Deer Path Inn, Shedd Aquarium, O'Hare Airport, Union Station, and Loyola University, among others.

She holds a Master's in Architecture from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana (Structures Option) and is a licensed architect in Illinois and 15 other states with NCARB accreditation. Allysia serves on the Board of Directors for the Chicago chapter of the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) and is an active member of the National chapter of IIBEC, the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Chicago Roofing Contractors Association (CRCA), Women in Restoration & Engineering (WIRE), and the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA).

Peter Power stated, " Allysia's strategic vision and leadership skills are ideally suited to guide Klein & Hoffman into its next era, propelling the firm toward continued excellence and growth."

Homa Ghaemi, CEO of Klein & Hoffman, "Allysia's extensive industry experience and leadership are instrumental to our strategic goals, and I am confident in her ability to guide our firm successfully into the future."

Under Allysia's leadership, Klein & Hoffman is poised for ongoing growth and innovation in its service offerings and project deliveries.

About Klein & Hoffman

At Klein & Hoffman, we work collaboratively to deliver value-driven architectural restoration and structural engineering solutions. Innovative yet practical, we listen to you, develop creative solutions and find ways to go from "no" to yes." Since 1953, we have worked with building owners, campus and facility managers, condominium association boards and architectural firms, putting our client's best interests at the forefront. Pragmatic and practical, we push the envelope while being mindful of budgets, consistently delivering superior results in high-rise buildings, campus environments, condo buildings and famous landmarks, including the Shedd Aquarium, O'Hare International Airport and Loyola University. If you are in the Chicago, Milwaukee, or Philadelphia areas, call on—and count on—Klein & Hoffman.

