Klein & Hoffman Announces the Retirement of President Peter Power After 29 Years of Leadership and Dedication

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein & Hoffman (K&H) proudly announces the retirement of Peter Power, RA, President and Principal, effective December 31, 2024. After 29 years with Klein & Hoffman and over 30 years in the industry, Pete leaves behind a remarkable legacy of leadership, technical expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Klein and Hoffman: Pete Power photographed at the offices of Klein and Hoffman, Chicago, IL. May 16, 2016. Photo by Andrew Collings.

Pete began his journey with Klein & Hoffman in November 1995 as an Intern Architect, bringing a wealth of knowledge and passion for architectural solutions. Over the years, his technical expertise and leadership skills propelled him into pivotal roles, including Principal, President and Chairman of the Board, where he has been instrumental in shaping the firm's direction.

During his tenure, Pete oversaw the growth of Klein & Hoffman's A/E department, specifically the expansion of many specialized services including Window Rehabilitation and Replacement, Reserve Studies / Condition Assessments and rehabilitation projects on prominent / historic buildings.

Pete was also influential in the company's development of the Enclosure Commissioning Group (BECs) as well as the company's general expansion into other geographic locations including Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Kansas City.

Under his leadership and guidance, Klein and Hoffman now serves thousands of property and facility management companies, condominium associations, Architects, Contractors and Construction Managers across our various locations.

Reflecting on his career, Pete stated, "Klein & Hoffman has been more than just a workplace; it's been a place of growth, collaboration, and opportunity like no other. I'm grateful for the incredible experiences, the talented individuals I've worked alongside, and the trust our clients have placed in me throughout my career."

A Career of Milestones and Achievements

Pete is recognized as a leader in window rehabilitation and replacement, a specialized field he has developed expertise in over nearly three decades. He has served as project manager or principal for over 30 medium to large-scale window replacement projects in occupied buildings. These projects spanned multi-family residential, apartment, dormitory, commercial, educational, and religious facilities, showcasing his ability to deliver innovative solutions while addressing complex challenges.

His career at Klein and Hoffman began in 1995 as an intern architect, onsite at the General Jones Armory where he first gained exposure rehabilitating historic facades and windows. A few years later, in 1998, he honed his window replacement niche expertise with his first high-rise window replacement project at Americana Towers.

Over the years, Pete consistently developed and refined processes that set K&H apart in the industry. His dedication to quality and client satisfaction has left a lasting impact on countless projects and relationships. His window expertise extended to many other high-rise residential buildings in Chicago including 247 E. Chestnut, 3180 North Lake Shore, 2500 Lakeview Condominium, James Kilmer Condominium, Eliot House and Imperial Towers. It also included Hopkinson House and Kennedy House in Philadelphia as well as Parkway Towers in Kansas City.

Pete's career at Klein and Hoffman had other notable projects that included work on High-profile buildings such as the Museum of Science and Industry, the John G. Shedd Aquarium, Mayslake Peabody Estate and the Philadelphia Public Safety Services Center.

Leadership That Shaped the Firm

As President, Pete navigated K&H through pivotal moments, including the firm's 65th anniversary, rebranding initiatives, and strategic growth both technically and geographically. His decisions to embrace change and prioritize employee well-being have left a lasting impact.

Homa Ghaemi, CEO of Klein & Hoffman, "Pete's leadership and vision have been invaluable to our firm. His dedication to both our clients and team members has set a standard of excellence that will continue to guide us into the future. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

As Pete transitions into retirement, K&H is poised for continued success under the leadership of Allysia Youngquist, RA, who assumed the role of President in July 2024. Allysia's appointment reflects the firm's commitment to fostering innovation and upholding the values Pete instilled during his tenure.

About Klein & Hoffman

Klein & Hoffman is a leader in structural & architectural engineering services, specializing in building envelope and infrastructure rehabilitation. With a legacy of excellence spanning over 70 years, K&H remains dedicated to delivering innovative, efficient, and creative solutions for its clients. For more information about Klein & Hoffman, visit kleinandhoffman.com.

For more information, please contact:

Alesha Shaw

Director of Marketing

312.251.1900

kleinandhoffman.com

SOURCE Klein & Hoffman