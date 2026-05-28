Kleinschmidt and Upwell Partner to Accelerate Carrier Payments and Automate Freight Billing

Essential connections, audited invoices, faster cash.

A new strategic partnership brings Upwell's AI-audited billing and payments platform into alignment with Kleinschmidt's trusted data network. The result gives carriers on the network a faster path to paid invoices, without disruption to existing workflows.

OMAHA, Neb. and DEERFIELD, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinschmidt, Inc., a leading provider of B2B integration and EDI managed services, and Upwell, the freight-native accounts receivable platform, today announced a partnership to help carriers get paid faster. As a strategic partner, Kleinschmidt has invested in Upwell, aligning their unique audited billing solution to make it easily available for carriers on Kleinschmidt's extensive managed integration network.

Carriers using Kleinschmidt's data integration network can now seamlessly route EDI 210 freight invoices directly to Upwell for validation and processing. This integration gives carriers a faster, cleaner, and more automated billing layer without requiring a new integration, a lengthy procurement cycle, or any changes to their existing systems.

"Our goal is removing friction from the flow of data and payments across the supply chain," said Dan Heinen, President and CEO of Kleinschmidt. "Over 40 years, we've built a network that carriers trust. By partnering with Upwell, we're giving those carriers a streamlined way to get paid faster by ensuring that invoices are accurate and ready for approval when they reach the shipper, enhancing the value of our current network services."

"The biggest delays in freight payments aren't just about timing; they're about trust and accuracy," said Charley Dehoney, CEO and Co-Founder of Upwell. "Kleinschmidt's network is where freight's most trusted data lives. By partnering with them, we can meet carriers where their data already is, validate it upfront, and help them get paid quickly without the usual back-and-forth. It's a better experience for carriers, brokers, and shippers alike."

What makes "Audited Billing" Different

Upwell's audit engine maintains a catalog of shipper-specific billing rules written in plain language. Before any invoice reaches a Freight Audit and Pay portal, the engine checks it against every rule that shipper enforces: POD attached and matched to the load, reference numbers reconciled against shipper records, lumper receipts attached, accessorial codes validated, weights reconciled, contract rate matched, fuel surcharge formula correct. Every rule traces back to a live shipper relationship and a source document. Clean invoices submit automatically; the small percentage that need human judgment route to a billing team.

This integrated workflow has already proven its value for carriers like Morehouse Trucking.

"Upwell has been a game-changer for our business," said Curt Morehouse, President of Morehouse Trucking. "We've automated manual work steps and shown a significant increase in payment speed from some of our largest shippers. Upwell's intelligence runs on the TMS data it receives through our existing Kleinschmidt connection. Together, these two companies unlock automated billing without us changing a single system or process."

Why it Matters Now

Freight is emerging from one of the longest down cycles in recent memory. Diesel is up 55% year-over-year. Carriers face margin uncertainty across spot and contract markets with no clear floor in sight.

"Manual back-office processes were once viewed as a necessary expense," notes Dehoney, "Today, operators that automate them are gaining a meaningful advantage with stronger cash flow, more focused teams, and the capacity to grow with confidence.

"As a logistics company, getting freight moved is the hard part, getting paid shouldn't be. Upwell solved that for us. Our DSO is down, our team is handling more volume without adding headcount, and our finance leaders have real-time visibility into AR."

— Michelle Baughman, VP of Administration Giltner Logistics

"For carriers already on the Kleinschmidt network, nothing changes today except what's possible. The connection you trust now powers something bigger: end-to-end AR automation," concludes Heinen.

About Upwell

Upwell is the freight-native accounts receivable and billing automation platform built for the freight and logistics industry. Upwell helps carriers, brokers, and shippers automate invoicing, eliminate short-pays and deduction chargebacks, and accelerate cash collection through direct integration with shipper AP portals and TMS systems. Upwell is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Learn more at www.upwell.com.

About Kleinschmidt, Inc.

Kleinschmidt, Inc. is North America's leading data integration pioneer, building essential connections for the freight, retail, and manufacturing industries for more than 40 years. From its headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, Kleinschmidt powers B2B data exchange between shippers, brokers, 3PLs, and carriers, and onboards non-EDI carriers through its FreightLaunch portal and Document Conversion Services. Learn more at www.kleinschmidtinc.com.

SOURCE Kleinschmidt Inc.