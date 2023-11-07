Klika Tech Honored with 2023 CRN IoT Innovators Award

Klika Tech, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 08:42 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIKA TECH announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Klika Tech as one of its 2023 IoT Innovators Award winners.

CRN's seventh annual IoT Innovators Awards honors North American solution providers that are driving IoT innovation. The organizations on this list recognize the enormous potential of IoT and have integrated cutting-edge technologies into their portfolios. 

Klika Tech Honored with 2023 CRN IoT Innovators Award

IoT solutions are a pivotal technology that propels digital transformation by bridging the gap between the physical and digital world, and between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). Owing to its capacity to generate new sources of data, mitigate risk and provide real-time performance updates, IoT has emerged as a significant contributor to contemporary business initiatives. The recipients of this years' IoT Innovators Awards have demonstrated their leadership in the industry by devising innovative IoT solutions that expedite time-to-market planning and deliver the utmost value-add to their customers' IoT investments.

Klika Tech brings a collaborative approach in delivering cutting-edge IoT solutions tailored for diverse industries, spanning smart living, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, and health care. Our dynamic portfolio boasts advanced offerings such as a state-of-the-art asset tracking platform, a revolutionary smart city system tailored for e-bike rentals, computer vision powered advanced agriculture platform, a proactive HVAC maintenance platform, an integrated smart apartment solution, and more.

Central to our success are our strategic alliances with leading technology powerhouses, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), STMicroelectronics, Lenovo, Infineon, 1NCE and others.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the 2023 IoT Innovators. This accolade is a testament to Klika Tech's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of IoT, bridging the divide between physical and digital realms, and harmonizing IT with OT. Our global team understands the transformative power of IoT, and we pride ourselves on crafting solutions that not only accelerate our clients' market readiness but also maximize the value of their IoT investments. As we forge ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to be pioneers in the IoT space, ideating, innovating and co-creating with our clients and partners." - Gennadiy Borisov, Co-CEO, Klika Tech

"The 2023 winners of CRN's IoT Innovators Award have been recognized for their exceptional IoT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These organizations have demonstrated remarkable proficiency in overcoming various challenges and have emerged as trailblazers in the fields of IT and OT. By offering innovative solutions, they have enabled their clients to outperform their competitors and establish themselves as leaders in their respective industries."

The IoT Innovators Award list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

About Klika Tech

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS DCX, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at [email protected].

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN® is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact                                          
Natalie Lewis
[email protected]

Klika Tech Contact                                                               
Anne-Marie Rouse
561-635-8292
[email protected]

