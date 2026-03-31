KLIMON Wins 2026 FABI Favorite Award for Innovative Dairy-Free Ice Cream Sandwich

Award-winning, Dairy-Free Churro Chata Ice Cream Sandwich signals a shift: desserts and beverages are becoming the main event, and dairy-free is leading the charge.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLIMON, the premium dairy-free brand redefining modern indulgence, has been named 2026 Food and Beverage Innovation (FABI) Favorite by the National Restaurant Association Show for its breakout innovation, the Churro Chata Dairy-Free Ice Cream Sandwich. The product was selected by an independent panel of industry experts and distinguished for its flavor execution, marketability, and operator impact.

KLIMON - Award-winning, Dairy-Free Churro Chata Ice Cream Sandwich KLIMON - No Dairy. No Difference.

The FABI Award is one of the most respected honors in foodservice, recognizing products that are actively shaping the future of menus across restaurants and hospitality. Earning a FABI Favorite designation signals a level of performance and innovation that sets a new standard for the industry.

"The Food and Beverage Awards highlight the creativity and product innovation that continues to drive the foodservice industry forward," said Tom Cindric, president of the exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. "The FABI Favorites offer an extra spotlight to the most outstanding products that truly exemplify the future of food and beverage."

This isn't just a product win for KLIMON. It's a signal of where menus, and consumer demand are going. Dairy-free indulgence is no longer a niche. It's becoming one of the most powerful growth categories in foodservice.

"We're watching a fundamental shift in food culture," said Alex Cotraviwat, Founder and CEO of Klimon. "Desserts and beverages are no longer the add-on. They're becoming the reason people show up. The new expectation is indulgence without compromise. Cleaner ingredients, dairy-free options, and a premium experience that actually delivers."

KLIMON will showcase the award winning Churro Chata Sandwich along with their entire dairy-free lineup at the National Restaurant Association Show, taking place May 16-19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About KLIMON:

KLIMON is the leading dairy-free dessert brand on the market today, delivering creamy, indulgent experiences without compromise and setting the standard for what dairy-free can be. The brand produces 100% plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified retail pints, scoopable tubs, soft serve, and novelty frozen desserts with gluten-free and allergen-friendly options. It also offers versatile formats that support a wide range of indulgent applications, from frozen treats to beverages and plated desserts. KLIMON continues to define the future of the category.

KLIMON has partnered with globally recognized brands including Minions, Cinnabon, and Kikkoman, reinforcing its position at the center of modern dairy-free indulgence and solidifying its place in pop culture. Available at retailers nationwide, KLIMON has become the name consumers and operators reach for when they think dairy-free.

To learn more, visit klimon.com or @KLIMONbrand on Instagram at instagram.com/klimonbrand

Contact:

Jordan Debrody

(424) 444-7053

[email protected]

SOURCE KLIMON