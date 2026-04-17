Sick New World's Plant-Based Presence: Tacotarian Partners with KLIMON to unleash the Future of Dairy-Free Indulgence

KLIMON and Tacotarian Team Up to Fuel Festival-Goers with Ultra-Creamy, Dairy-Free Desserts at Las Vegas' Premier Alternative Music Event!

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the heavy hitters of rock and alternative music take the stage at the Sick New World festival, Tacotarian and KLIMON are joining forces to provide the ultimate festival fuel: 100% plant-based tacos and indulgent dairy-free ice cream.

Located at the Tacotarian booth, fans can beat the Las Vegas heat with KLIMON's award winning, signature dairy-free innovations. The partnership brings a sweet finish to Tacotarian's award-winning plant-based Mexican street food, proving that high-performance flavor and festival indulgence don't require dairy.

Tacotarian x KLIMON

The Festival Menu Highlights bring together a bold lineup of Tacotarian favorites, including tacos (pastor, asada, birria), alongside craveable staples like nachos, rich birria ramen, and their signature tacos elote, each dish crafted to deliver indulgent, plant-based flavor for the Sick New World crowd.

Closing the experience is KLIMON's Churro Chata Dairy-Free Ice Cream Sandwich, a fan-favorite original that captures the nostalgic, global allure of warm cinnamon churros and silky-smooth horchata, featuring decadent horchata-flavored dairy-free ice cream pressed between two soft, chewy cookies for indulgence in every bite.

Leaders in Plant-Based Innovation

"Sick New World is all about energy and pushing boundaries, which is exactly what we do with our menu," said Regina Simmons, Co-Owner of Tacotarian. "Partnering with KLIMON allows us to offer festival-goers a dessert experience that is just as bold and exciting as our tacos."

Alex Cotraviwat, CEO of Klimon, noted the synergy of the event: "KLIMON was built for moments like this, where people want indulgence without compromise. Bringing our creamy, dairy-free desserts to the legendary atmosphere of Sick New World alongside a partner like Tacotarian is the perfect way to showcase the future of the beverage and dessert revolution."

About KLIMON

KLIMON is the leading dairy-free dessert brand on the market today, delivering creamy, indulgent experiences without compromise and setting the standard for what dairy-free can be. The brand produces 100% plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified retail pints, scoopable tubs, soft serve, and novelty frozen desserts with gluten-free and allergen-friendly options. It also offers versatile formats that support a wide range of indulgent applications, from frozen treats to beverages and plated desserts. KLIMON continues to define the future of the category.

KLIMON has partnered with globally recognized brands including Minions, Cinnabon, and Kikkoman, reinforcing its position at the center of modern dairy-free indulgence and solidifying its place in pop culture. Available at retailers nationwide, KLIMON has become the name consumers and operators reach for when they think dairy-free.

To learn more, visit KLIMON.com or @KLIMONbrand on Instagram at instagram.com/klimonbrand

About Tacotarian

Founded in 2018 in Las Vegas, Tacotarian has grown to six locations and launched a retail line, cementing its position as a leader in plant-based innovation. Named one of Nation's Restaurant News' 2025 Hot Concepts and ranked among Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, Tacotarian is celebrated for its modern take on Mexican street food, its mission-driven approach to sustainability, and its

crave-worthy plant-based menu. Learn more at www.eattacotarian.com.

Media Contact:

KLIMON Marketing

‪(424) 444-7053

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SOURCE KLIMON