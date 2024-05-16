Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee is Live with SOPHiA GENETICS

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help broaden the hospital's cancer testing and diagnostic capabilities

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, the third largest hospital in Austria, is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The hospital will use SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to enhance its next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing and deepen its analytical capabilities for solid tumor and blood cancer (hematology oncology) samples.

Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee is home to one of the largest laboratories in Austria, the Institute for Laboratory Diagnostics and Microbiology (ILM), which provides comprehensive laboratory tests and services. The ILM services the hospital's more than half a million patients annually, as well as patients at neighboring hospitals throughout the state of Carinthia. The ILM, as well as the Insitute of Clinical Pathology and Molecular Pathology, offer a wide range of routine and special analyses for many disease areas, including both solid tumor cancers and blood cancers. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, clinicians at Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee can ensure fast and accurate genomic analysis to better equip providers to make data-driven treatment decisions.

"Precision medicine makes novel therapies for cancer treatment possible," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The implementation of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee produce reliable insights from its testing while saving time and valuable resources."

"As one of the largest laboratories in Austria, the volume of data we have to analyze is immense. Using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, we can expand our molecular diagnostics and provide clinicians findings faster," said Dr. Sabine Sussitz-Rack, Head of the ILM, Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee.

Dr. Martin Hyden, Senior Doctor at Institute of Clinical Pathology and Molecular Pathology, added "Our ability to run samples through the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform's NGS-based workflows will help our clinicians quickly obtain biologically actionable insights from each sample to support data-driven decision-making."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses next-generation sequencing to target key variants from FFPE, blood, or bone marrow samples helping lead to better detection of variants associated with the disease. The Platform is specifically designed to compute a wide array of genomic variants and continually hone machine learning algorithms.

With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Klinikum Klagenfurt am Wörthersee will retain complete ownership of its database, supporting its clinical and research team as it continues to increase its expertise and build upon its learnings.

