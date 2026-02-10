Klipboard Launches Klipboard Money, an Integrated Payments Solution that Helps Businesses Get Paid Faster

Klipboard Money embeds payments directly into business workflows, helping turn payments into a driver of growth

HUNGERFORD, England, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klipboard, a leading provider of sector-specific business software (formerly Kerridge Commercial Systems Ltd), today announced the launch of Klipboard Money, a payments solution designed to help businesses get paid faster, reduce operational friction, and save time.

Klipboard Money is already revolutionizing payments and cash flow for large and small companies including distributors, equipment rental companies, automotive and parts businesses who are saving time and getting cash quicker as a result.

Fully Integrated Payments

While standalone payment providers focus solely on taking payments, Klipboard Money integrates into Klipboard's business management platforms to simplify payments and account reconciliation.

"For too long, payments have been treated as a separate function, something businesses have had to bolt on and work around," said Lochan Sim, VP Payments at Klipboard.

"That approach has quietly eroded margins, created costly workarounds and slowed growth. Klipboard Money changes that. By embedding payments into the heart of business operations, we turn payments from a source of friction into a genuine growth engine – helping customers get paid faster, operate more efficiently and scale without added complexity."

From rental depots managing deposits, extensions and damage charges, to distributors handling account pricing and trade customers, Klipboard Money supports complex, real-world payment scenarios. Every payment - at the counter, on an invoice, online or on the move - is connected into a single, sector-specific workflow that standalone providers simply can't offer.

Proven Impact

Early adopters are already seeing the benefits of a simpler, more connected approach to payments.

For building materials distributor Atlas Building Plastics, simplicity and accuracy have delivered immediate operational impact. "Integrating Klipboard Money has given us 100% accuracy and 50% time savings. Pay-by-link is really handy for our customers; it's simple, secure and saves us transaction fees and monthly compliance costs. For a builders merchant, it's quite unique. It's a no-brainer."

Equipment rental company Powerhouse Hire & Production Services said: "Klipboard Money has helped transform the way we handle payments, giving our team smoother workflows and giving our clients a more polished, seamless experience."

For automotive and parts business Clarkins Car Accessories, having payments fully embedded within operational systems has been a key advantage. "It's so easy and it's great it's all inside Autopart. We have one place to go, one tool to use."

By removing delays, simplifying reconciliation, and aligning payment methods and channels with how customers want to pay, businesses using Klipboard Money are improving cash flow, reducing admin overheads, and creating a smoother experience across every transaction.

Built for How Businesses Get Paid Across the Sectors We Serve

Klipboard Money supports the real payment scenarios used every day across trade-focused businesses, helping customers pay quickly and keeping work moving, including:

Payment links and QR codes on invoices, so customers can pay instantly without phone calls or delays, while reducing fraud risks associated with taking card details over the phone.

risks associated with taking card details over the phone. Deposits and prepayments to secure work, rentals or orders and reduce no-shows.

Fast in-store payments, keeping queues moving during busy periods.

Payments through your website or customer portal, so customers can pay anytime, even outside business hours.

Repeat billing using securely stored payment details, making ongoing charges simple and hassle-free.

All payments are managed through a single platform, reducing reliance on multiple providers and giving businesses one point of contact for both their software and payment support.

Availability

Klipboard Money is available now across the UK, North America, Europe and Australia, helping businesses modernise their payment processes as part of a connected business platform.

About Klipboard

Klipboard is a market-leading vertically focused cloud-based business management software provider with over 55,000 Enterprise and SMB customers worldwide. Klipboard industry specific cloud software suites support complex, vertical specific workflows, and provide mission critical solutions that enable its clients to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. Klipboard has offices in the UK, Europe, the USA, across Africa, the Nordic countries and Australia. Klipboard serves customers in 70+ countries and has over 1,600 team members globally.

