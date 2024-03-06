Klleon Launches 'CreChat' in Open Beta: A Groundbreaking AI Digital Human Conversation App Globally Including the U.S. Market

As a pioneering tech company, Klleon specializes in creating natural expressions and movements based on emotional data. With CreChat, Klleon leverages this technology to craft digital humans of famous artists, offering an unparalleled opportunity for users to interact through voice and video. These digital representations are the realization of the artists' visions, providing users a unique glimpse into alternate personas crafted and brought to life by the artists themselves.

What distinguishes CreChat from existing AI chat apps is its ability to facilitate genuine interactions that encompass emotional and non-verbal communication, going beyond the limitations of traditional video chats. This breakthrough is powered by Klleon's proprietary technology, enabling digital humans to express emotions and communicate in real-time, mirroring the experience of conversing with a real person. Moreover, CreChat supports multiple languages including Korean, English, Japanese, Spanish, and Indonesian, ensuring users can engage in conversations without any geographical or temporal constraints.

Jin Seunghyeok, CEO of Klleon, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to unveil the first real-time digital human chatting solution in our home country. The feedback from the open beta will be invaluable for further app enhancements and user experience improvements, enabling CreChat to establish a leading position in the global market."

The open beta features digital humans of artists such as Hur Young-ji (KARA), Hyo-jung (OH MY GIRL), Lee Do (ONEUS), and ONF(On and off), promising users a fresh and unique communication experience. With plans for the official launch of CreChat, Klleon is actively securing global IP rights to introduce services featuring renowned artists and influencers from the United States, Korea, Japan, and beyond.

Users worldwide, including those in the U.S., are invited to download CreChat from the App Store or Google Play Store and participate in the open beta. For more information and app download, visit CreChat's official website: https://crechat.io .

About Klleon:

Klleon is at the forefront of digital human technology, dedicated to bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and human emotion through innovative solutions. By harnessing emotional data to create lifelike expressions and movements, Klleon aims to redefine the boundaries of digital interaction.

