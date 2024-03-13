Klleon Unveils Revolutionary Digital Human Technology at NVIDIA GTC 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Klleon (www.klleon.io, CEO Seunghyuk Jin), the trailblazer in digital human technology, is poised to reveal its latest groundbreaking innovations at the NVIDIA GTC 2024 conference, scheduled for March 18-21 2024. This pioneering initiative is the fruit of an extensive over two-year collaboration with NVIDIA, marking a significant milestone in the development of digital humans capable of exhibiting a broad spectrum of human-like emotional expressions.

Klleon announced to unveil a significant milestone in the development of digital humans at NVIDIA GTC.

The technology is the culmination of more than two years of research and development in collaboration with NVIDIA to create a digital human that can converse and express a range of human-like emotions. The technology will be applied to Klleon's real-time interactive digital human chat solution, CreChat, which is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2024. CreChat is an app that combines celebrity IPs with Klleon's technology to create digital humans that engage in realistic conversations with users via voice and video.

A New Era of Digital Human Innovation

Klleon, under the leadership of CEO Seunghyuk Jin, has been at the forefront of digital human technology, focusing on creating natural expressions and movements based on emotional data. Supported by NVIDIA's cutting-edge GPU technology and expertise, Klleon has made significant advancements in this area, particularly leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse's A2F (Audio-to-Facial) technology to bring nuanced emotional expressions to digital humans.These two companies are sharing research results and pursuing more sophisticated digital human technologies.

Deepening Collaboration with NVIDIA: A Testament to Excellence

Klleon's engagement with NVIDIA transcends technology development, having been selected for the prestigious NVIDIA Inception Program. This collaborate fosters a shared commitment to research, resources, and collaborative innovation, focusing on developing digital humans that reflect a wide array of expressions and movements based on unique emotional data.

Revolutionizing Digital Interaction

Klleon's technology, capable of creating digital humans from a single photograph and 30 seconds of voice data, represents a significant leap forward in generative AI. Last November, Klleon achieved a world-first with the commercialization of its 'Headswap' technology, seamlessly integrating this into its own 'Klone' solution. Headswap is a technology that replaces the entire head image, including the human face, with the head of the desired target.

The key feature of Klleon's "Headswap" technology is that it automatically recognizes facial features and structures, from facial shape to hair and skin texture, from just one photo, and uses this information to create a highly accurate digital human. This significantly reduces the time and cost of creating digital humans.

Anticipation for GTC 2024 and Beyond

The anticipation builds as Klleon gears up to showcase the results of its collaboration with NVIDIA at GTC 2024. The potential for emotionally expressive digital humans is vast, with applications spanning entertainment, education, counseling, and more.

Klleon's CRO, Jisu Kang, expressed pride in their exclusive two-year-plus research journey with NVIDIA, "Our collaboration with NVIDIA transcends technology; it heralds a new era in digital human interaction. Our pioneering efforts and commitment to personalized digital humans distinguish us as industry forerunners."

About Klleon

Klleon is a pioneering startup dedicated to the creation of digital humans, offering innovative solutions that blend technology and emotion for more natural and engaging human-computer interactions. Learn more at www.klleon.io .

SOURCE Klleon