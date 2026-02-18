Klotho Neurosciences Receives Patent Claims in Australia for Composition and Use of Human Secreted Klotho Protein ("s-KL") Isoform of the Human Klotho Gene Sequence

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTO) ("Klotho" or the Company) announces the acceptance of 18 claims within a patent application filed in Australia for composition and use of human secreted Klotho protein ("s-KL") isoform of the human gene sequence. The Australian government entity IP Australia has notified the Company and the licensor of the technology, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, that these claims are to be granted. The 18 claims cover the use of a human muscle-cell specific promoter operatively linked to a nucleic acid gene sequence encoding human the human s-KL protein for treating motor impairment. The claims also cover the use of neuronal cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) containing the muscle-cell specific promoter and s-KL nucleic acid gene sequence encoding human the human s-KL protein and other cellular delivery systems such as adeno-associated viral vectors or "AAV") or non-viral vectors with muscle-cell and/or motor neuron-cell tropism.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, founder and CEO of KLTO stated, "These claims are an important expansion of our patent estate, which we believe will help to provide momentum and security to pursue the therapeutic replacement or supplementation of human Klotho levels. As people age, they naturally lose innate, in vivo therapeutic concentrations of Klotho due to the commonly occuring DNA methylation of the promoter and gene leading to the 'silencing' of the Klotho gene in neuromuscular ('motor neuron') cells and tissues in our body. The 'method of use' component of these claims includes treatment, wherein the subject has a disease or disorder characterized by motor impairment, such as a neuromuscular or motor neuron disease. We believe our approach to utilizing s-KL protein is a significant innovation and we look forward to continuing to develop our capabilities around addressing Klotho supplementation, and to providing updates as they emerge."

Neuromuscular diseases include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy (both Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy), myasthenia gravis, myopathy, myositis, peripheral neuropathy, neuromyotonia, Lambert-Eaton disease, Friedreich's ataxia, traumatic nerve injury, diabetic neuropathy, motor skills disorder, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury, traumatic nerve injury, hereditary myopathy, toxic neuropathy, autoimmune peripheral polyneuropathy, acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropahty (CIDP), drug-induced myopathy, sarcopenia, cachexia, age-related muscular atrophy, type II muscle fiber atrophy, or an acquired autoimmune primary muscle disorder. Specific motor neuron disorders or 'MND' include ALS, progressive bulbar palsy (PBP), pseudobulbar palsy, progressive muscular atrophy (PMA), primary lateral sclerosis (PLS), SMA, or monomelic amyotrophy (MMA).

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a gene and cell therapy company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), tissue-specific promoters, and novel tissue and organ delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and age-related neuronal, ocular, skeletal and muscular pathologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

