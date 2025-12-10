KLX Energy Services Appoints Geoffrey C. Stanford as Interim Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that Geoffrey C. Stanford has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective January 7, 2026. Mr. Stanford, the Company's current Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Keefer M. Lehner who notified the Company on December 8, 2025 of his intent to resign from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 7, 2026. Mr. Lehner's resignation is not related to any issue with the Company's operations, financial reporting or controls.

Mr. Stanford, age 58, joined the Company in 2018 as its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and was promoted to Senior Vice President in December 2020. Before joining the Company, Stanford served as Vice President of Accounting at Amedisys Home Health & Hospice and as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Willbros Construction, where he led corporate accounting initiatives. His career also includes key roles at The Shaw Group and Albemarle Corporation, where he focused on corporate operations and financial management. Stanford is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Tulane University and bachelor's degrees in Accounting and Finance from Louisiana State University.

Chris Baker, KLX President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The Board and I have great confidence in Geoff's leadership of the accounting and finance team. His promotion is well earned, and we expect a smooth transition. I want to thank Keefer for his years of service and wish him well in his new endeavors."

Lehner added, "It has been my honor to serve as CFO of KLX. I'm proud of what we have accomplished and have great confidence in the team and the Company. I wish KLX continued success."

About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klx.com.

Contact: Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.