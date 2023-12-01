KLX Energy Services to Present at Sidoti Small Cap Conference on December 6th

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) today announced that it will make a presentation to investors at the Sidoti December Small Cap Conference on December 6, 2023.

The Company's presentation will begin at 1:45 pm EST on December 6th and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R6DLIiumSf66-MF92xmkIg or you can register for the presentation here www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client. KLX management will also host private one-on-one meetings with investors on December 7th.

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klx.com.

