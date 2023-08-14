KLX Energy Services to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 16th

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor Conference on August 16, 2023.

The Company's presentation will begin at 4:00 pm EDT on August 16th and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4B_HwOMBRNmVhIfbtPZZ1g. KLX management will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

(832) 930-8066

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.