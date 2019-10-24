KMS Lighthouse Extends Its Knowledge Base Integration to Freshworks Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. , the customer engagement software company, and KMS Lighthouse , a cutting-edge knowledge management solutions provider announced an offering to integrate expanded support for existing Freshworks customers. Together, these integrated solutions boost agent response efficiency by providing them access to a powerful, centralized knowledge base that in turn enhances customer satisfaction.

KMS Lighthouse integrates with three of Freshworks' main products so that sales, tech teams, and call center agents can further streamline responses to their customers. With the integrations, team members can easily find and access the most relevant information from Freshworks products including the Freshdesk ticketing system, Freshservice IT help desk, and the Freshsales CRM system. These integrations save agent and customer time by providing the exact answer when it is needed.

Sagi Eliyahu, CEO of KMS Lighthouse, says: "We're extremely happy with our Freshworks partnership. Together, we are building winning solutions for our customers and partners which leverage the best of both worlds by delivering our knowledge management platform and our internationally sought-after technologies to the Freshworks ecosystem — helping large organizations save time and money while increasing both agent and customer satisfaction."

The integration is a great choice for businesses who use KMS Lighthouse and want Freshworks' customer engagement software to equip their teams with the latest sales, service and support information. With the combined power of Freshworks and KMS Lighthouse our joint customers get the latest insight to improve the customer experience.

About Freshworks Marketplace:

Freshworks Marketplace is a Fully-Integrated Customer Engagement Partner Ecosystem. Launched in 2018, the Marketplace consists of 400+ partners across 40+ countries who resell, customize, and implement solutions and support customers worldwide. Freshworks Marketplace features over 700 apps developed by ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) and SIs (Systems Integrators).

About Freshworks:

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit https://www.freshworks.com/

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every engagement by empowering customers and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, including easy integration to enhance existing and future self-service channels.

Lighthouse has earned a growing global customer base and positive industry and analyst reviews including Gartner's Cool Vendor List and KMWorld named Lighthouse as a Trend-Setting Product. For more information, visit https://www.kmslh.com , or email sales@kmslh.com.

