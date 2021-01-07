KNDI Stock: Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating potential securities fraud claims against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Kandi securities (NASDAQ: KNDI) between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020 (the "Class Period").

A recently filed lawsuit accuses the Company and its senior management of making materially false and misleading statements regarding Kandi's operations and financial performance. Specifically, according to the suit, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related-party transactions or non-arm's-length relationships with key customers; and (ii) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related-parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship.

The complaint alleges that investors learned the true state of the Company's operations on November 30, 2020, when Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report titled "Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors." Citing "extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi's factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records," the Hindenburg report asserted that almost 64% of Kandi's sales over the year had been to undisclosed related parties. The report also alleged that "[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]"

The Hindenburg report sent the price of Kandi's stock plummeting more than 28%, from a closing price of $13.62 per share on November 27, 2020 to $9.76 per share on November 30, 2020.

