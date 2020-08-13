KnectIQ Announces Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that they have entered into a contract with Stealthcare, a leading US-based cybersecurity solutions provider.

"The security concept of Zero Trust is enhanced by groundbreaking new technologies that allow for true end-to-end encryption. Our patented and patent pending technologies enable the ultra-secure movement of critical data by eliminating threat surfaces such as stored, static keys and certificates associated with PKI. Our collaboration with Stealthcare will provide them with this world-first technology, reinforcing their position as the most complete cyber threat intelligence and aggregation platform available today," states KnectIQ CEO Ken Morris.

Led by Jeremy Samide, Stealthcare believes that cybersecurity needs to pivot to a more proactive stance. "We believe that the current market approach to cybersecurity is flawed. Today, 90% of the security market is reactive – identifying cyber-attacks after the damage is done. We believe that KnectIQ shares this same fundamental value – eliminate cyber-attacks before they happen," states Samide.

KnectIQ will enhance Stealthcare's robust specialized services through their world-leading enterprise security for inflight data.

"We are excited to have another partner in our quest to disrupt the status quo - to drive a paradigm shift in how the world fundamentally views cybersecurity. Our combined efforts will make substantial improvements in threat intelligence response for clients around the world," states Ken Morris.

KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.

Media Contact:

Paul Jaeb

612-867-3111

[email protected]

www.knectiq.com

SOURCE KnectIQ Inc.

