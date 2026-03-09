Kneu Health Validates Precision Neurology Platform in Cedars-Sinai Clinical Deployment

The six-month integration embedded Kneu's smartphone-based app into Cedars-Sinai's Parkinson's program, capturing more than 46,000 motor, speech, and cognitive measures across 104 patients through everyday phone interactions





Clinicians identified need for earlier intervention in 79% of encounters, reporting improved efficiency in 100%, and deeper understanding of disease progression in 93%, reinforcing the role of continuous neurological insight in strengthening Parkinson's management between visits

LAS VEGAS and LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kneu Health , a precision neurology platform transforming care for Parkinson's and dementia, today announced at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition results from a six-month clinical integration within the Division of Movement Disorders at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center , demonstrating how smartphone-enabled neurological data can be embedded into specialty workflows to inform earlier intervention and strengthen care planning between visits. The program reflects growing momentum behind a new operating model for chronic neurological disease, where continuous, real-world insight can support proactive, data-guided management across health systems.

Parkinson's disease is a complex, progressive condition in which motor, cognitive and non-motor symptoms often fluctuate day to day. Traditional clinic visits often only capture snapshots in time and heavily rely on patients' memory and ability to report relevant information, leaving evolving trends undetected. By incorporating continuous smartphone-derived data into clinical practice, Cedars-Sinai's care teams were able to monitor how patients' symptoms and treatment responses changed over days and weeks, strengthening the ability to make timely, personalized care adjustments.

During the six-month pilot program, 104 Parkinson's patients used Kneu's smartphone-based app to complete structured motor, speech, and cognitive activities as part of routine care, generating more than 46,000 data points. These signals were reviewed within the Division's existing workflows, enabling care teams to identify evolving symptom patterns, medication response trends, and emerging concerns that may not surface during regularly scheduled, periodic clinic visits. In 79% of encounters, clinicians reported that the additional insight informed earlier intervention, with half of cases revealing meaningful symptom trends over time.

"Periodic clinic visits are inherently inadequate to monitor the relentless unfolding of chronic neurological diseases," said Dr. Michele Tagliati, Vice Chair of Neurology and Director of the Division of Movement Disorders at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. "Embedding sustained clinical insight into our Parkinson's program provides a more complete picture of how symptoms and treatments evolve between appointments. That additional visibility supports more timely adjustments and more personalized care planning across this complex patient population."

Across the program, structured data surfaced clinically meaningful patterns that informed adjustments between scheduled appointments. In one case, gradual changes in gait over a six-week period were detected through structured motor assessments, prompting proactive monitoring and consideration of physiotherapy referral before a fall occurred. In another, tremor response patterns suggested reduced effectiveness of an evening medication dose, leading clinicians to review timing and potential absorption factors as part of medication management.

Structured digital check-ins also enabled patients to flag emerging non-motor concerns that had not previously been raised in-clinic, including sleep disruption patterns and early memory changes. By capturing these signals in real time and integrating them into existing workflows, care teams were able to evaluate and address evolving issues within the care pathway rather than waiting for the next scheduled visit.

"This collaboration with Cedars-Sinai shows that leading academic programs are ready to evolve how chronic neurological disease is managed," said Caroline Cake, Co-founder and CEO of Kneu Health. "As Parkinson's populations grow and clinical complexity increases, clinicians will need reliable visibility into how patients are progressing over time. Cedars is demonstrating that this kind of model can operate within established specialty practice and deliver meaningful clinical impact."

Kneu Health's platform includes FDA clearance for smartphone-based Parkinson's tremor measurement and is expanding adoption across U.S. academic and specialty health systems, with additional deployment across multiple NHS Trusts in the United Kingdom. The Cedars-Sinai clinical integration builds on more than a decade of Oxford's neurological research, and reflects the growing role of precision, smartphone-enabled intelligence within established care environments.

