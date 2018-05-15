KNFB Reader 3.0 for iOS Devices Launched

Since its first release in 2014, KNFB Reader has been allowing users all over the world to get access to print anytime and anywhere. The latest version of this award-winning app, KNFB Reader 3.0, sports a whole new look and feel to help users work better and faster. Navigation within the app is easier, with tabs at the bottom of the home screen to access the major screens and functions quickly and easily.

In addition to the industry-leading print recognition and conversion technology that users already love, KNFB Reader 3.0 now reads e-books and documents in the increasingly popular ePub format, as well as PDFs (image or text, tagged or untagged). This makes it ideal for students and professionals who must read content in multiple formats from multiple sources. The app is also customizable, so that people with different reading needs can tailor its settings to meet those needs. Now able to recognize and read documents in over thirty languages, KNFB Reader 3.0 is a comprehensive reading solution for people who are blind or who have low vision, dyslexia, or other reading differences.

"The National Federation of the Blind has been at the forefront of developing technology to help blind people access print for more than forty years," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "We have learned that, as with many accessible technologies, our leading-edge reading solutions benefit more than just blind people. KNFB Reader 3.0 represents the continued evolution of this technology, which now has more features fitting a wider variety of users than ever."

KNFB Reader 3.0 is a free update for existing customers. For new customers, the app is now available for USD $99.

To learn more about KNFB Reader 3.0, visit www.knfbreader.com.

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

(410) 262-1281 (Cell)

cdanielsen@nfb.org

