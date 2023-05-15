KNIGHT WATCH CEO ERIC LINDSLEY NAMED A QUANTUMSHIFT 2023 TOP ENTREPRENEUR IN AMERICA

The joint program between KPMG LLP and the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan brought together a select group of entrepreneurs leading high growth, private companies

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KNIGHT WATCH INC. – Eric Lindsley was selected as one of QuantumShift's 2023 Top Entrepreneurs in the U.S. by KPMG - the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm - and the Ross School of Business. Held annually, QuantumShift draws an impressive class of founders, owners and CEOs of private, high growth U.S.-based companies to boost their development through an intensive, four-day learning, networking and collaboration program. The program took place at the Michigan Ross campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan and featured several sessions with Ross School of Business faculty and talented industry professionals.

QuantumShift Class of 2023

CEO of Knight Watch, Eric Lindsley, said, "I had an awesome time at QuantumShift with KPMG at the University of Michigan Ross Business School. I would like to thank Wade Wyant for the recommendation and KPMG for the sponsorship. I worked with an incredible group of like-minded Entrepreneurs and CEOs from May 1st through 5th. Stewart Thornhill ran the program and I soon learned why Ross Business School is the best in the country. Special thanks to my new group of friends. I was bettered by my association with you."

Eric Lindsley and Knight Watch Inc. were selected to be part of the QuantumShift 2023 class by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee, based on a strong record of revenue growth and future growth potential. This collaboration between KPMG, an audit, tax and advisory services firm, and Michigan Ross offers CEOs access to an exclusive peer-to-peer alumni network focused on ongoing problem-solving, development and mentorship in addition to the intensive program.

"We are thrilled that Eric Lindsley is part of the select group of entrepreneurs in the 2023 QuantumShift program," said Conor Moore, National Leader, KPMG Private Enterprise. "We welcome Eric into this exclusive fellowship of high-growth business leaders and believe the program will have a long-lasting positive impact on the participating founders, CEOs, and the companies they lead."

"The QuantumShift program recognizes the achievements of high-growth entrepreneurs who are at the top of their game, and helps them lay a groundwork for the future," said Stewart Thornhill, executive director of the Zell Lurie Institute at the Ross School of Business. "We're looking forward to working with Eric Lindsley and Knight Watch Inc., and we are excited to see what they accomplish."

For more information on QuantumShift, visit www.quantumshiftus.com and follow conversations using #QuantumShiftUS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Michigan Ross

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is to build a better world through business. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improve business and society. Housed within Michigan Ross, the Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies is a leading center for entrepreneurial thought leadership and engagement.

About QuantumShift

QuantumShift is a four-day leadership development experience for CEOs and business leaders ready to be challenged to discover innovative leadership strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities. The joint program between KPMG Private Enterprise and the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business that is rooted in sustained learning, networking and collaboration. Each year founders, owners and CEOs of private, U.S. companies are vetted through an application process reviewed by the Michigan Ross QuantumShift Admissions Committee. Candidates with an established revenue base, a strong record of revenue growth and a clear pathway for continued growth are eligible to participate in a week-long program to learn from distinguished Michigan Ross faculty members and a wealth of other talented professionals. Additionally, participants who complete the program gain access to an exclusive peer-to-peer alumni network focused on ongoing problem solving, development and mentorship.

SOURCE Knight Watch Inc