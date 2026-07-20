Knight's Crest Debuts with 2023 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

New label pairs Sonoma County fruit with an approachable price point

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight's Crest, a new value-driven wine label, today announced the release of its debut wine: the 2023 Knight's Crest Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine is now available through select retailers and distributors.

Knight's Crest takes its name and its emblem, an engraved knight chess piece, from the game's most strategic move. The label was founded on the idea that exceptional wine shouldn't require an exceptional price, sourcing fruit from great appellations and crafting each release without excess or pretense.

2023 Knight's Crest Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

The debut release, a blend of 88% Cabernet Sauvignon and 12% Petite Sirah, is sourced primarily from Sonoma County's Chalk Hill appellation, with a smaller portion from Mendocino. The wine opens with aromas of blackberry, black currant, dark cherry, and plum, layered with cedar, cocoa, and baking spice. On the palate, concentrated dark fruit is framed by supple tannins and balanced acidity, finishing long and smooth with notes of mocha, vanilla, and toasted oak. Grapes were farmed sustainably and the wine was aged 30 months in French oak (50% new).

"We wanted to create a wine that over-delivers on quality without asking anyone to compromise on price," said Mario Monticelli, founder of Knight's Crest. "This first release is a true reflection of what the brand stands for: strategy, craftsmanship, and value."

The 2023 Knight's Crest Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is approachable in its youth yet structured enough for short-term cellaring, pairing well with grilled steaks, braised short ribs, roasted lamb, and aged cheeses. The wine is bottled at 14.0% alcohol.

Knight's Crest was co-founded by Mario and Anna Monticelli. For more information, visit www.knightscrestwines.com.

SOURCE Atelier Ilaria