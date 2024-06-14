Knights of Columbus Announces Novena to St. Joseph, Available Exclusively on the Hallow App and Narrated by Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly

No. 1 prayer app teams up with world's premier lay Catholic men's organization for new guided meditation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus announced today a novena — nine days of prayer — to St. Joseph, the Patron Saint of Fathers, Cornerstone of Families, and Guardian of the Universal Church, to coincide with Father's Day. The novena is narrated by Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and is available exclusively on the Hallow app. The novena will launch on Sunday, June 16, and conclude on Monday, June 24. It will then be permanently available on the Hallow app so the faithful may prayerfully reflect on St. Joseph and ask for his intercession in our lives throughout the year.

"On the day I was installed as Supreme Knight, I dedicated my leadership of the Knights of Columbus to St. Joseph. I turn to him every day, because his life embodied prayer, obedience and courage," said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. "St. Joseph was a man of faith who listened carefully to the Lord, and never backed away from difficulty. He was the silent, humble witness of the Gospel. That's why the Knights are excited to partner with Hallow to develop this novena, so even more people can build a prayerful devotion to St. Joseph."

"The Knights of Columbus has been supporting families and nourishing the faith lives of millions for more than a century," said Alessandro DiSanto, Hallow co-founder. "As a husband, father, and fellow Knight myself, collaborating with the Knights of Columbus on this novena to St. Joseph, the patron saint of families, is a tremendous privilege."

The Knights of Columbus has also produced a documentary titled St. Joseph: Our Spiritual Father, as well as numerous resources on St. Joseph, all of which can be accessed here.

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has more than 10,000 sessions including a Daily Rosary, Daily Gospel, Daily Saint, Novenas, Examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the #1 Catholic app in the world and has been downloaded 19 million times and used to pray more than 500 million times across 150-plus countries.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, Knights around the world donated approximately 50 million service hours and nearly $185 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2022. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2024 in the permanent life insurance category. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $123 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $27 billion** in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of December 31, 2023

**As of December 31, 2023

