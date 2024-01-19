Knights of Columbus Joins Pro-Life Advocates at the 51st Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly issued the following statement in support of those who participated in the 2024 March for Life:

"We know the truth about abortion — it feeds a culture of death. However, during the March for Life, we see the other side — we see hope, solidarity, and faith. You cannot be here and help but be inspired. That's why the Knights of Columbus continue to march and commit ourselves to building a culture of life. We've been here for more than 50 years, marching with young people, with women and children, and with people — from every demographic of society — who believe in the dignity and worth of every human life.

"Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark Dobbs decision, allowed citizens and their elected officials to enact their own laws to protect the lives of the unborn. Now, in every state, Knights of Columbus are at the forefront, supporting mothers and their babies. Being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-child, and women deserve better than abortion.

"That's why the Knights have launched programs such as the Ultrasound Initiative and ASAP, or Aid and Support After Pregnancy. Through the Ultrasound Initiative, the Knights have funded the purchase of over 1,790 ultrasounds, empowering an estimated 1.5 million mothers to see their unborn babies. In addition, through the ASAP program, Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised more than $7 million to support these vital centers.

"Our Founder, Blessed Michael McGivney, devoted his life to strengthening Catholic men, and to the care of widows and orphans. The Knights of Columbus' mission to support mothers in need and their children, both unborn and born, continues to guide our work today. But the march to change hearts and minds about abortion is far from over. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, the Knights will continue to work in their communities with mothers and their children and remind our nation's lawmakers that life is a precious gift worth protecting."

A new Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll shows that 66% of Americans support placing limits on abortion, and nearly 6 in 10 Americans support limiting abortion to at most the first three months of pregnancy. Additionally, 83% of Americans support pregnancy resource centers, which offer support to mothers both during their pregnancy and after their baby is born.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2 million members in over 16,600 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, Knights around the world donated approximately 50 million service hours and nearly $185 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2022. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2024 in the permanent life insurance category. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $122 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $26 billion** in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of September 30, 2023

**As of September 30, 2023

