Knights of Columbus Joins Pro-Life Advocates at the 51st Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Knights of Columbus

19 Jan, 2024

Promoting Life and Helping Vulnerable Women and Children, both Born and Unborn, Is in the Knights' DNA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus, leaders in the pro-life movement since the 1970s, joined with fellow pro-life advocates from across the nation today at the 51st annual March for Life — one of the world's largest annual human rights demonstrations — to support and defend the right to life. For the second consecutive year, the Knights were also proud to partner with the Sisters of Life to co-host Life Fest, where nearly 6,000 youth and adults from around the country gathered to pray for the cause of life, listen to dynamic music and speakers, celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of Mass, spend time in eucharistic adoration, and represent the next vibrant generation of the pro-life movement.

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly issued the following statement in support of those who participated in the 2024 March for Life:

"We know the truth about abortion — it feeds a culture of death. However, during the March for Life, we see the other side — we see hope, solidarity, and faith. You cannot be here and help but be inspired. That's why the Knights of Columbus continue to march and commit ourselves to building a culture of life. We've been here for more than 50 years, marching with young people, with women and children, and with people — from every demographic of society — who believe in the dignity and worth of every human life.  

"Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the landmark Dobbs decision, allowed citizens and their elected officials to enact their own laws to protect the lives of the unborn. Now, in every state, Knights of Columbus are at the forefront, supporting mothers and their babies. Being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-child, and women deserve better than abortion.

"That's why the Knights have launched programs such as the Ultrasound Initiative and ASAP, or Aid and Support After Pregnancy. Through the Ultrasound Initiative, the Knights have funded the purchase of over 1,790 ultrasounds, empowering an estimated 1.5 million mothers to see their unborn babies. In addition, through the ASAP program, Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised more than $7 million to support these vital centers.

"Our Founder, Blessed Michael McGivney, devoted his life to strengthening Catholic men, and to the care of widows and orphans. The Knights of Columbus' mission to support mothers in need and their children, both unborn and born, continues to guide our work today. But the march to change hearts and minds about abortion is far from over. In the wake of the Dobbs decision, the Knights will continue to work in their communities with mothers and their children and remind our nation's lawmakers that life is a precious gift worth protecting."

A new Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll shows that 66% of Americans support placing limits on abortion, and nearly 6 in 10 Americans support limiting abortion to at most the first three months of pregnancy. Additionally, 83% of Americans support pregnancy resource centers, which offer support to mothers both during their pregnancy and after their baby is born.

