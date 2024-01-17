New 2024 Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll: A Consistent Consensus of Americans Continue to Support Legal Limits on Abortion

Poll Also Shows Overwhelming Support for Pregnancy Resource Centers

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll results, released today, reveal that 66% of Americans support placing legal limits on abortion, and that nearly 6 in 10 support limiting abortions to the first three months of pregnancy. This survey, conducted by the Marist Poll and commissioned annually by the Knights of Columbus, also found that 83% of Americans support pregnancy resource centers, which offer support to mothers both during their pregnancy and after their baby is born. Additionally, the poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe healthcare professionals with religious objections to abortions should not be legally required to perform them, while 86% of respondents believe that laws can protect both the mother and her unborn child.

"Once again, most Americans are steadfast in their belief that abortion should be significantly limited yet laws should include exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother," says Dr. Barbara L. Carvalho, Director of the Marist Poll. "This clear trend found in the annual Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll has continued, nearly two years after the Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs decision."

"This year's poll makes clear that a consistent consensus of Americans supports legal restrictions on abortion, and an overwhelming majority support pregnancy resource centers, which assist mothers and their children in greatest need," said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. "I'm very proud that our Knights across the U.S. and Canada have raised more than $7 million to support these vital centers through our ASAP, or Aid and Support After Pregnancy program. Knights have also funded the purchase of over 1,790 ultrasounds, empowering an estimated 1.5 million mothers to see their unborn babies. The Knights of Columbus will continue to work tirelessly in our mission until abortion becomes unthinkable."

Methodology

This survey of 1,371 adults was conducted January 8th through January 9th, 2024 by the Marist Poll and sponsored in partnership with the Knights of Columbus. Survey questions were available in English or Spanish. Phone and online samples were selected to ensure that each region was represented in proportion to its adult population. The samples were then combined and balanced to reflect the 2022 American Community Survey 5-year estimates for age, gender, income, race, and region. Results are statistically significant within ±3.6 percentage points. There are 1,254 registered voters. The results for this subset are statistically significant within ±3.8 percentage points. Tables include results for subgroups to only display crosstabs with an acceptable sampling error. It should be noted that although you may not see results listed for a certain group, it does not mean interviews were not completed with those individuals. It simply means the sample size is too small to report. The error margin was adjusted for sample weights and increases for cross-tabulations.

