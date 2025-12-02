Knights of the RV Resort Hosts First Annual Plantersville Holiday Market on December 7th

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of the RV Resort and Knights Tavern are excited to welcome the community for a joyful Christmas celebration at the Holiday Market on Sunday, December 7th, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Located at 10494 Glass Road in Plantersville, this festive event is designed for families, shoppers, and holiday lovers to gather, shop, eat, and kick off the Christmas season!

The Holiday Market will feature a variety of local vendors, festive photo opportunities, seasonal activities for children, and delicious food served by Knights Tavern. Guests can enjoy a mix of holiday cheer, community connection, and fun-filled entertainment for all ages.

Event Attractions Include:

Shopping with local vendors

Cuisine from Knights Tavern

Castle playground

Bounce house

Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa pictures with photographer – $25 Each

Food and toy drive drop-off station

Pet adoption opportunities

Snow machine

Snow globe photo booth

Live DJ entertainment

This event is FREE to attend, and guests are encouraged to register in advance to help the resort prepare for the expected turnout. Tickets for Santa photos are $25 plus tax and can be reserved through the same registration link below.

KRV Holiday Market Registration

A Message to the Community

"We love creating events that bring families together," said Clint Bruney, CEO and Owner of Knights of the RV Resort. "This Holiday Market is another opportunity for our community to come out, connect, and make new Christmas memories here at the resort."

"Plantersville has such a warm and supportive community," said Megan Bruney, CMO and Co-Owner. "We're excited to host this festive event for families, vendors, and neighbors who want to celebrate the season together."

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 7th

Sunday, December 7th Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Address:

Knights of the RV Resort

10494 Glass Road

Plantersville, Texas

SOURCE Knights Of The RV