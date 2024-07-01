Knightvest Capital Acquires Multifamily Community in North Texas, Marking the First Investment of its New Fund

As the company enters the next stage of its growth journey, the new fund enables increased agility to capitalize on opportunities that will deliver dependable, market-leading returns.

Marking the first investment of the new fund, Knightvest has acquired the Encore Apartments in Plano, Texas

DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, announced the acquisition of the Encore Apartments, located in the Legacy area of Plano in North Texas. The Encore Apartments represents the inaugural investment of Knightvest Capital's second fund.

The Encore, acquired by Knightvest Capital

The Encore is a three-story, 240-unit community of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes constructed in 2013. The property also boasts a resort-style pool and fitness center. Knightvest plans to transform the community by renovating the unit interiors, modernizing the property amenities, and adding a resident lounge to further support the live-work-play environment for residents.

The community is located in the fast-growing market of North Plano, in an area known for its concentration of high-wage jobs, exemplary school district, and leading entertainment venues. As Knightvest completes the luxury renovations, the community will provide a high-quality, affordable housing alternative to new construction in the area.

"We've been greatly encouraged by investor interest in our new fund given our differentiated capabilities and strong track record of results," said Knightvest Founder and CEO David Moore. "As the first investment of our new fund, this acquisition represents an important milestone, and it's a perfect fit for our proven playbook given the value-add opportunity in one of the best markets in the nation."

About Knightvest Capital

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive.

As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture.

Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

