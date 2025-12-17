Knightvest Capital Receives 2025 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award for Best Value-Add Renovation

Knightvest was recognized for its repositioning of the Encore & Dorian multifamily community in Plano, Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, is pleased to announce it has been named a winner of the 2025 Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards with silver recognition in the Best Value-Add Renovation category. The firm was recognized for its repositioning of the Encore & Dorian multifamily community in Plano, Texas.

"This award recognizes what our team does best: identifying well-positioned assets and executing renovations that set the standard in quality, and deliver lasting value for investors and residents alike," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "The Encore & Dorian renovations showcase our ability to transform properties into communities that compete with new construction, and I'm proud of our incredible team that delivered with such excellence on this project."

The MHN Excellence Awards recognize top developments, business ventures and professionals across the multifamily industry. Knightvest's win highlights the firm's continued leadership in strategic repositioning and value creation across key Sunbelt markets where demand continues to outpace supply.

Knightvest acquired Dorian (formerly Tribeca) in December 2023, followed by its neighboring sister property, Encore, in June 2024. Though purchased separately, the properties were repositioned under a unified identity, with strategic renovations that elevated interiors, modernized amenities, and enhanced the overall resident experience while preserving attainability in a high-growth submarket.

About Knightvest Capital

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

