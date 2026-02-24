Knightvest Reports $1.15 billion of Transaction Activity in 2025 and Strengthened Portfolio Positioning

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest announces its 2025 year-end results, completing 43 transactions as part of a proactive strategy designed to capitalize on recovering markets, strengthen portfolio positioning, and extend asset durability.

2025 Activity Highlights:

Total transaction volume of $1.15 billion.

9 acquisitions for $630 million. Markets included Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Orlando and Raleigh.

11 dispositions for $520 million. The dispositions averaged a 1.63x MOIC and all were positive results for investors.

9 refinances of existing properties.

14 loan restructurings of existing properties, which proactively extended debt maturities and reduced near-term capital structure risk across the portfolio.

Knightvest enters 2026 well-positioned to capitalize on improving market fundamentals. Occupancy levels have stabilized and early indicators suggest a return of rent growth as supply-demand dynamics rebalance. Against this backdrop, the firm believes the current environment presents attractive opportunities for disciplined capital deployment.

Throughout 2025, the firm prioritized addressing known capital structure pressures ahead of maturity timelines, working collaboratively with lenders to extend debt maturities and reinforce balance sheet stability. These initiatives were undertaken to position the portfolio for long-term performance and mitigate future refinancing risk, reflecting a deliberate strategy centered on preparation rather than reaction.

"Our priority in 2025 was to strengthen the foundation of the portfolio so we can focus on offense going forward," said David Moore, CEO. "By addressing legacy complexities early and continuing to transact in high conviction opportunities, we believe we have positioned the platform to pursue future acquisitions from a position of stability and discipline in the years ahead."

About Knightvest Capital

Knightvest Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment and management firm focused on acquiring, renovating, and repositioning apartment communities across the U.S. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested $10 billion to acquire 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States. Knightvest combines design-driven quality, operational discipline, and a people-first culture to deliver dependable outcomes for investors, residents, and partners.

