DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest Capital, a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm, announced the acquisition of the Heritage Estates community in Orlando, FL. This successful close represents the 15th investment in Knightvest's Fund II, and the third acquisition in Orlando in six months, bringing the total units owned in the market to 1,535 units.

Knightvest Capital Expands Presence in Orlando with Latest Multifamily Acquisition

Built in 2003, the 230-unit apartment community is located in the fast-growing corridor of East Orlando with close proximity to major employment hubs such as Lockheed Martin, the University of Central Florida, Orlando International Airport, and Lake Nona. Knightvest will implement a comprehensive renovation program with planned improvements to unit interiors, the property's exterior, and the common areas, including a 9,000 square-foot clubhouse and fitness center. As part of the renovation efforts, Knightvest has renamed the community to The Palmer.

"With The Palmer, we're expanding our presence in a region where we've seen strong performance," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "The community's spacious floorplans, high-quality construction, and proximity to major employment hubs make it a compelling addition to our portfolio. This acquisition reflects our deep-market strategy, focusing on fewer, more concentrated markets where we can build scale and local expertise that directly benefits performance."

With three acquisitions in six months, Knightvest has established meaningful scale in Orlando since entering the market in 2022. The firm's growing presence positions it to operate with greater efficiency and local insight as it continues to pursue opportunities across one of the fastest growing regions in terms of both population and employment.

About Knightvest Capital

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States. For more information, please visit KnightvestCapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

