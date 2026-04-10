Kno2 and Its Connected Partner Community Showcase End-to-End Data Exchange Capabilities Spanning Provider, Patient, Payer, and Aligned Network Pledges at the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem National Showcase

BOISE, Idaho, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kno2, the company leading the future of healthcare communication with the nation's most broadly connected healthcare network, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) invited the Kno2 Connected partner community to present demonstrations across four pledge categories of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem at a national showcase event on April 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Kno2 demonstrated its capabilities across multiple pillars of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem including EHR, Patient Facing Apps, Payer, and CMS Aligned Network, underscoring the strength and readiness of the Kno2 Connected community and the organization's commitment to turning its pledge into measurable progress.

"When we took the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem pledge, we didn't treat it as symbolic," said Therasa Bell, Founder & President of Kno2. "We treated it as a commitment to CMS, to our partners, the nation's providers and the patients and Medicare beneficiaries who have waited far too long for their health information to move with them. Our demonstrations across all four categories are a reflection of the real work this community has done together to break down barriers that have persisted for decades, and we are honored to have been able to highlight that work today."

Demonstrating the Full Ecosystem

At the April 9th event, Kno2 and six Kno2 Connected partners presented demonstrations spanning multiple use cases outlined in the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem:

EHR and Provider pledge - Raintree Systems demonstrated how IAL2 verified physical therapists can query for and receive complete patient records directly within their clinical workflow, and how rehabilitation providers, historically invisible in health data exchange, are now discoverable and contributing data back to the broader care ecosystem including other providers, patients, and payers.

demonstrated how IAL2 verified physical therapists can query for and receive complete patient records directly within their clinical workflow, and how rehabilitation providers, historically invisible in health data exchange, are now discoverable and contributing data back to the broader care ecosystem including other providers, patients, and payers. Patient Facing Apps pledge - Fasten Health demonstrated a patient-facing application with identity-verified, patient-directed access to their own health records, giving individuals the power to query, select, and meaningfully view their clinical information without requiring a patient portal login.

demonstrated a patient-facing application with identity-verified, patient-directed access to their own health records, giving individuals the power to query, select, and meaningfully view their clinical information without requiring a patient portal login. Payer pledge - Counterpart Health / Clover Health demonstrated claims-related clinical data available for query by both providers under the treatment use case and by identity-verified patients under the IAS and patient access use cases.

demonstrated claims-related clinical data available for query by both providers under the treatment use case and by identity-verified patients under the IAS and patient access use cases. CMS Aligned Network pledge - Kno2 demonstrated how CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, brings reusable, high-assurance identity to the network layer by enabling IAL2 verification for providers and patients and supporting more secure, seamless participation across the broader healthcare ecosystem.

In addition to these four partners Flexpa and xCures also used the Kno2 Connected network in their demos at the event.

Breaking Down Historical Barriers

The demonstrations reflect more than technical readiness. They represent a philosophical commitment by Kno2 and its partners to dismantle the silos that have fragmented American healthcare for generations.

For too long, critical health information has been trapped, locked inside individual systems, lost between care settings, and invisible to the providers, payers, and patients who need it most. For the nation's more than 67 million Medicare beneficiaries, many of whom are managing multiple chronic conditions across multiple providers, these gaps have real consequences: redundant tests, medication errors, failed care transitions, and outcomes that fall short of what's possible.

The Kno2 Connected community brings together EHR vendors, health IT platforms, patient engagement applications, and payer organizations within an interoperable network designed to support more seamless data exchange. Kno2's work aligns with broader industry efforts, including the goals of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem.

About Kno2

Kno2 is a healthcare interoperability company that connects providers, patients, payers, and health IT organizations through a unified data exchange network. The Kno2 Connected partner community includes EHR vendors, HIT platforms, and patient engagement applications working together to ensure that health information flows securely and completely to wherever it is needed. Kno2 is HITRUST certified and committed to advancing the goals of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.kno2.com .

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SOURCE Kno2