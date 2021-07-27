Knob Creek® Bourbon and The Boardsmith Team Up to Elevate Your Grilling Game

"We know fans of Knob Creek Bourbon have an appreciation for things crafted with care, attention to detail and with full flavor in mind, just as we've crafted our bourbon for nearly 30 years," said 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. "The folks at The Boardsmith share those values, and we are proud to team up with them to give whiskey fans a new way to savor our bourbon and bring their cooking to a new level."

Each Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel Grilling Plank is made from genuine barrel wood that was first used to patiently age Knob Creek Bourbon. For the better part of a decade, as seasons changed and years went by, our aging whiskey interacted with the inside of the barrel, leaving its flavorful imprint behind. When carefully crafted into a grilling plank by the team at The Boardsmith, the barrel wood can be used to cook fish, meat or vegetables on the grill. The result is a sensory experience, packed with Knob Creek Bourbon's signature aroma and smoky, yet sweet bourbon notes that accentuate any grill master's fare.

"The Boardsmith brings over a decade of dedication to craftsmanship of premium, handcrafted woodwork built to age with quality and perfection - just like Knob Creek Bourbon," said John Loftis, Owner of The Boardsmith. "We're proud to continue our tradition of excellence alongside the folks at Knob Creek to help elevate the everyday and take your backyard grilling experience to a new level."

Knob Creek Bourbon has set the standard for bourbon for nearly 30 years. It is patiently aged for at least nine years and bottled at an honest 100 proof, creating a full-flavored spirit that reflects the strength, care and patience that define pre-prohibition whiskey. The proof is in every pour.

Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel Grilling Planks will be available while supplies last, starting on July 27 at www.theboardsmith.com/products/knob-creek-bourbon-barrel-grilling-planks for $25 for a set of two with shipping included.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Part of the original small batch bourbon collection from Kentucky, Knob Creek Bourbon has set the standard for super-premium bourbon for more than 25 years, crafting an extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Introduced in 1992 by founding distiller Booker Noe, who pioneered the small batch bourbon movement, all Knob Creek expressions are patiently aged in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels, and bottled in unique flask-shaped packaging. No matter the expression, Knob Creek's hard-earned flavor is crafted without shortcuts, and upholds the standard of what great whiskey ought to be. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its rye portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof), Knob Creek® Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a limited-edition offering (119.6 proof), and Knob Creek® Twice Barreled Rye (100 proof). In 2020, Knob Creek expanded its bourbon portfolio with the introduction of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof) and a limited-edition Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof).

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

About The Boardsmith

For the last decade, The Boardsmith has been one of the most admired makers of butcher block in the world. The Boardsmith's reputation has been hard-built, beginning with an uncompromising approach to craftsmanship by creating butcher block by hand and paying careful attention to details like wood grain direction and seamless joinery. To make a beautiful, lasting butcher's block, The Boardsmith uses only the highest grade (FAS) hardwoods, sourced from sawmills who use sustainable forestry practices (FSC). In short, our products are built to be beautiful, and built to last as some of the finest butcher blocks in the world.

Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 50-60.% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Knob Creek Distillery, Clermont, KY.

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.

