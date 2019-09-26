Knob Creek® Bourbon Introduces Limited Time Expression Knob Creek® Quarter Oak

With its latest release, Knob Creek explores and deepens the influence of oak on its flagship bourbon. Knob Creek Quarter Oak takes the brand's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, crafted in the pre-prohibition style fans expect from Knob Creek, and finishes it for a minimum of four years in quarter cask, American oak barrels to increase the amount of contact between the whiskey and wood. A small amount of this unique, secondarily finished whiskey – which delivers richer notes of oak – is then mingled with Knob Creek ® Kentucky Straight Bourbon to create the final product that boasts a harmonious balance of oak influence and traditional, sweeter notes.

"When Dad created Knob Creek in the early 90s, he wanted to bring back the big, bold flavors that bourbon offered before the days of Prohibition," said Fred Noe, Booker's son and Beam Family 7th Generation Master Distiller. "Dad loved to experiment in his quest for flavor, and I like to think we carry on that same spirit today with releases like this. Finishing our full-flavored liquid in quarter casks delivers a really nice, deepened wood flavor to the bourbon our fans enjoy."

Knob Creek Quarter Oak is bottled with the following characteristics:

Proof: 100

100 Color: Dark Honey

Dark Honey Aroma: A nice blend of brown sweets, char and toasted oak with hints of dried fruits

A nice blend of brown sweets, char and toasted oak with hints of dried fruits Taste: Sweet, heavy oak with background notes of char, dried fruits and brown spices

Sweet, heavy oak with background notes of char, dried fruits and brown spices Finish: Slightly sweet charred oak with a lingering dryness

Slightly sweet charred oak with a lingering dryness Cocktail Suggestion: Knob Creek® Quarter Oak Collins

INGREDIENTS:



2 parts Knob Creek® Quarter Oak





1 part simple syrup





¾ part lemon juice





2 dashes Angostura bitters





1 part soda water

METHOD:

Combine all ingredients except soda water into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 10-15 seconds until well chilled. Separate tins and add a splash of soda water into the cocktail. Top the tin with a strainer and strain slowly into a Collins glass filled with ice.



Garnish with a lemon wheel and brandied cherries.

Knob Creek Quarter Oak is now available nationwide with a Suggested Retail Price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Part of the original small batch bourbon collection from Kentucky, Knob Creek® Bourbon has set the standard for super-premium bourbon for more than 25 years, crafting an extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Introduced in 1992 by founding distiller Booker Noe, who pioneered the small batch bourbon movement, all Knob Creek expressions are patiently aged in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels and bottled in unique flask-shaped packaging. No matter the expression, Knob Creek's hard-earned flavor is crafted without shortcuts, and upholds the standards for what great whiskey ought to be. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Reserve Bourbon (120 proof/60% alcohol by volume) in 2011, Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey (100 proof/50% alcohol by volume) in 2012, Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof/57.5% alcohol by volume) and Knob Creek Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a limited-edition offering, (119.6 proof/ 59.8% alcohol by volume), both introduced in 2018.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin, and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith and Roku gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and a vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Knob Creek® Quarter Oak, 50% Alc./Vol. ©2019 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

