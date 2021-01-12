Knob Creek® Partners with Reflection Expert Jesse Israel to Give Fans a Hard-Earned Moment to Reflect and Renew in the New Year

The Bourbon Reflection series consists of three reflection experiences, each narrated by Israel with cameos from the Beam Family's 7 th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, along with images from Knob Creek's distillery and bourbon-making process. With no less than nine long years of time and dedication put into making its bourbon, Knob Creek knows the value of a hard day's work and recognizes the incredible effort it took so many to get through 2020 and into this new year. This series is a way to encourage those who share the bourbon's work ethic to make time to reward themselves along the way.

"After a hectic year, more than ever, we could all use a moment to take a deep breath and renew," Israel said. "I know what it means to work hard, but also know the importance of balancing that work with moments to reset and recharge. The values that Fred and his team uphold when crafting Knob Creek inspire me, as their standards and hard work reflect the same principles people are navigating as they continue to find balance in their lives."

Watch, listen, and take part as Noe and Israel take you through three reflective video experiences to reflect on the energy and effort you put in every day and prepare for the year ahead. Releasing throughout the month of January, each video focuses on a topic that is not only intrinsic to the values of Knob Creek Bourbon, but also important to its fans:

" The Value of Hard Work ," releasing today, is a five-minute reflection with questions to help guide Knob Creek fans into the mindset of finding the balance between working hard and resting as we enter the new year.

," releasing today, is a five-minute reflection with questions to help guide Knob Creek fans into the mindset of finding the balance between working hard and resting as we enter the new year. The series will continue with "Leaving a Legacy," a six-minute reflection ideal for the new year as it prompts Knob Creek fans to consider the legacy they want to leave behind instead of just working to survive the day.

The series will conclude with the launch of "Reward Yourself," a six-minute reflection using a guided relaxation technique to help Knob Creek fans reflect and reward themselves during a stressful, intense time.

"It isn't always easy to uphold the highest standards of your work," said Noe. "But through the years of crafting Knob Creek Bourbon to bring out the biggest flavor and quality possible, I've learned hard work only matters if we enjoy our lives and reward ourselves along the way. So, I hope our Bourbon Reflection video experiences provide a much-needed reward to all other hard workers right now."

Knob Creek Bourbon is patiently aged and crafted, creating a full-flavored spirit that reflects the flavor, strength, care, and patience that define pre-prohibition whiskey. The return of Knob Creek's 9-year-old age statement, along with the permanent addition of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon and introduction of the limited-edition Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon last year, bear witness to the time and effort that go into each and every bottle of Knob Creek.

The Bourbon Reflection experiences will be available on Knob Creek's IGTV at https://www.instagram.com/knobcreek/channel/ starting on January 12.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Part of the original small batch bourbon collection from Kentucky, Knob Creek Bourbon has set the standard for super-premium bourbon for more than 25 years, crafting an extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Introduced in 1992 by founding distiller Booker Noe, who pioneered the small batch bourbon movement, all Knob Creek expressions are patiently aged in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels, and bottled in unique flask-shaped packaging. No matter the expression, Knob Creek's hard-earned flavor is crafted without shortcuts, and upholds the standard of what great whiskey ought to be. In recent years, Knob Creek has expanded its rye portfolio, introducing Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey (115 proof), Knob Creek® Cask Strength Rye Whiskey, a limited-edition offering (119.6 proof), and Knob Creek® Twice Barreled Rye (100 proof). In 2020, Knob Creek expanded its bourbon portfolio with the introduction of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof) and a limited-edition Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon (100 proof).

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 50-60.% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Knob Creek Distillery, Clermont, KY.

