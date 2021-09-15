Knock Knock! Sierra Nevada Delivers Oktoberfest Surprise Experience to Fans This Season

While many traditional Oktoberfest festivals have been cancelled or put on hold again this year due to COVID-19, Sierra Nevada is giving fans the chance to party on through its festive "Oompahgram" deliveries.

"Oktoberfest is beer's biggest celebration. While the festival itself might be cancelled, the Oktoberfest spirit can still live on at home," said Sierra Nevada Communications Director Robin Gregory. "Let's take a break from our daily routines and give beer-lovers the Oktoberfest they deserve."

Sierra Nevada has kicked off the "Oompahgram" deliveries this month in California and is now giving fans the opportunity to get involved. Consumers can visit Sierra Nevada's Instagram, @SierraNevada, between September 15 – October 1 for a chance to deliver an "Oompahgram" treat to one of their friends' doors this Oktoberfest season. Fans can visit @SierraNevada and nominate a friend by tagging them in the comments of the Oktoberfest video and including a description of why they deserve an "Oompahgram" delivery. Sierra Nevada will then choose a small number of recipients to receive Oompahgrams in October.

"This was very unexpected," said a Los Angeles-based Oompahgram recipient named Gus. "I've never seen anything like it." Gus was surprised at home when he opened the door to his friend and a fully-costumed traditional oompah band performing.

With Sierra Nevada's seasonal fan favorite, Oktoberfest (5.5% ABV) — a rich Marzen lager featuring German malts — along with the help of local oompah bands and Oktoberfest magic, the brand is bringing the party to people across the country with a surprise drop by. Sierra Nevada's Oktoberfest lager can be found on retail shelves through October and is currently available for shipping.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada's extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

