Knocking Inc. Signs Emmy-Nominated TV host, Journalist and Author Debbie Matenopoulos as Celebrity Lifestyle Expert of 'Inside Shop' for Inside Edition

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knocking, Inc. is thrilled to announce six-time Emmy nominee, talk show host, journalist, lifestyle expert and bestselling cookbook author Debbie Matenopoulos has signed on with the content and e-commerce company as Celebrity Lifestyle Expert of 'Inside Shop,' their new online shopping platform for the nation's #1 syndicated newsmagazine, Inside Edition.

Six-time Emmy nominee and lifestyle host Debbie Matenopoulos joins Knocking as host of Inside Shop for Inside Edition, here with Knocking Co-Founder and COO, Brian Meehan and Ricky Paull Goldin, Emmy-nominated actor and executive producer with Knocking's Hustle Team.

'Inside Shop' will bring an elevated shopping experience to the show's 10.2 million viewers weekly, connecting them with a selection of quality brands and popular products. During her decade-long tenure as co-host of Hallmark Channel's popular lifestyle and talk show, Home and Family, Debbie brought her passion for innovative ideas, trends and products to loyal viewers who tuned in day in and day out. Now, with each 'Inside Shop' segment, Debbie will introduce viewers to exclusive deals, celebrity brands, and collabs on a wide variety of lifestyle products to enhance their everyday lives.

"When Knocking approached me about this opportunity for 'Inside Shop,' I was excited to share such a unique and innovative shopping experience with viewers," said Matenopoulos. "Having hosted a lifestyle show for a great part of my career, I have come to understand the needs and desires of the people at home. I have also seen them evolve and change as technology has advanced and made our lives more convenient. I truly believe this is the way of the future and I am confident that this is how we will ALL be doing our shopping by the end of the decade."

"Debbie is one of the most recognizable and respected personalities on TV," said Knocking Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Brian Meehan. "She's built an amazing career, starting with being handpicked by Barbara Walters for The View, becoming the youngest host in daytime talk shows. The trust and loyalty she's built with audiences over the last three decades will translate to the millions of loyal viewers who have tuned into Inside Edition for thirty-seven seasons."

Inside Edition began its 37th season on September 9, 2024 as the nation's #1 syndicated newsmagazine reaching a weekly audience of approximately 10.2 million viewers and a daily audience of 3.6 million viewers. It has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 22 billion lifetime views. Anchored by veteran newswoman Deborah Norville since 1995 and backed by a dedicated staff of correspondents and producers, the daily newsmagazine has built its enduring success by presenting a compelling mix of hard-hitting investigations, exclusive newsmaker interviews and incisive human-interest stories, as well as celebrity and pop culture features.

The Emmy-nominated newsmagazine show premiered on Jan. 9, 1989, when the syndicated newsmagazine genre was at its peak. It holds the distinction of being the only series among the original group that has remained on the air continually since then, and, as its ratings have proven, it continues to thrive. Inside Edition is produced daily by Inside Edition Inc. and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

Knocking Inc., the leader in content and commerce, partners with national and local media to unlock new revenue streams for media and brands. Through its partnerships with media companies such as CBS, ABC-Disney, Cox Media Group, Sinclair Broadcasting, and several others, Knocking has set the stage for a new age of shopping experiences that engage consumers on multiple levels.

This collaboration with Inside Edition aims not only to leverage the newsmagazine's impressive reach but also to elevate the way consumers shop. 'Inside Shop' will showcase emerging brands and household names in various categories, and give viewers access to unique and high-quality products, ranging from fashion and beauty to health and wellness.

About Debbie Matenopoulos

Debbie Matenopoulos has consistently proven herself to be a versatile talent in the entertainment industry. For nearly three decades, this six-time Emmy® nominee has successfully sustained her career as a compelling journalist, talk show host, lifestyle expert, and bestselling cookbook author. The former co-host of ABC's The View most recently co-hosted Hallmark Channel's successful daytime talk and lifestyle show, Home and Family. She has been co-host of E! Networks' red-carpet events and award shows, including the top-rated Fashion Police, as well as the highly rated daily magazine show The Daily Ten, and CBS' entertainment news program, The Insider. In 2013 Debbie published her first critically acclaimed and bestselling cookbook, "It's All Greek to Me," a love letter to her family's native Greece and donates part of the proceeds to help find a cure for ALS, the disease that ultimately took her father's life. Debbie launched her own line of skin care products, Ikaria Beauty, in 2020 based on natural, organic, and indigenous ingredients from her native Greece.

