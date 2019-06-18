Knocking Partners With Univision To Launch Digital Shopping Marketplace For Hispanic Audiences

"We are enthusiastic to bring meaningful products to our audience's everyday routines, as well as connect top brands to the country's fastest growing consumer base," said John Buergler, SVP of Growth Initiatives, Univision Local Media.

"Equipping Univision with retail capabilities is a big deal," said Markus Reinmund, CEO of Knocking Inc. "Hispanics represent more than $60 billion in online retail spending annually, a significant monetization opportunity for media companies like Univision who can now unlock new value from their existing relationships with millions of consumers."

Knocking's team has worked with leading U.S. and Canadian media companies to incubate commerce businesses and turn passive audiences into active consumers. With a proprietary viewer impression model that ties shoppable content to revenue, Knocking is able to demonstrate what continuous or repeat airtime actually means to a transaction, assigning a sale per impression and predicting the potential for scale.

"We help media companies turn audiences into transaction-based buyers," said Brian Meehan, COO of Knocking. "Consumers love hearing about exclusive deals from trusted talent who are sharing genuine stories. By selecting only the best products, we generate a win for our media partner, a win for brands, and a win for viewers."



About Knocking Inc.

Knocking Inc. is a direct-to-consumer content and commerce company, offering a full suite of e-commerce, production, engagement analytics and communications capabilities for media companies. The unique Knocking system seamlessly integrates with existing programming to monetize audiences and enable media outlets to use commerce as a new, incremental revenue stream.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Univision Deportes Network (UDN) and Galavisión. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com , streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

