Knorr® and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Join Forces to Make Nutritious Food Accessible to Families Across the Country

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr® is committed to making wholesome, nutritious food accessible and affordable to all. That's why today, the brand is announcing a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to offer a series of dynamic programming that will equip families with essential cooking skills and wellness education to help them thrive. This collaboration puts their shared goal of enabling healthy futures for everyone everywhere into action by empowering youth to assess, practice, identify, consider, and recognize healthy behaviors as laid out in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Healthy Habits program.

Knorr’s Farmstand Chicken Cheddar Broccoli Rice Bowl. You can find this Better-For-You recipe and more at Knorr.com.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Healthy Habits program addresses the many ways an individual's health behaviors are influenced by personal beliefs and exposure to positive modeling. The curriculum teaches youth the benefits of eating right and staying physically active, and it includes ongoing support and interactive activities that illustrate how to implement good habits in their daily lives. By combining Boys & Girls Clubs of America's proven health and wellness program with Knorr's long-standing leadership advocating for accessible nutrition, the two organizations hope to positively impact the lives of thousands of families across the country.

"The belief that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all is engrained in everything we do at Knorr. We want to help educate people that nutritious recipes are easy to make and delicious," said Bentley King, Director of Scratch Cooking North America at Unilever. "We're so proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to reach families at a time when our community continues to need our support. We're eager to help get communities the tools they need to create delicious and nutritious meals at home through the Healthy Habits program."

A series of cooking demos will be hosted in 22 clubs across the country. Each class will offer participants nutrition education and provide access to better-for-you foods to inspire Club members to create nutritious meals for their families—no matter their budget.

"Programs that support healthy habits are critical for positive futures for kids and teens. Education around good nutrition, regular physical activity and improving overall well-being can change the trajectory of a youth's life," says Laura Gover, Senior Director of Health & Wellness at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We're honored to partner with Knorr as our collective missions aim to improve the lives of families across the country, ultimately leading them to a healthier life and brighter future."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Knorr will kick off the partnership at the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center Boys & Girls Club located in the Bronx, New York. Chef Millie Peartree, who owns and now operates her nonprofit efforts out of the Bronx, will join to host a cooking class for participants to commemorate the first event in the series. For Millie, cooking is more than a passion, it is a lifestyle and part of her mission to educate our communities about nutrition. A longstanding partner of Knorr, she will bring her signature recipes to life with the participants, giving them the tools to replicate at home with the pantry staple at the core of each dish.

Knorr has a global ambition to get food that is good for people and the planet onto 7 billion plates by 2025. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, they are working to turn that goal into a reality. For more information on the partnership, visit www.knorr.com/bgca.

