KNORR AND WORLD-RENOWNED GAMER AND STREAMER, NINJA, CALL ON GAMING INDUSTRY TO SUPERCHARGE VEGETABLES IN GAMES

Together Knorr and Ninja encourage gamers to sign the #ModTheVeg petition calling on gaming publishers to make vegetables as exciting and rewarding as other foods in their games.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knorr - a global leader in bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces and more - and world-famous gamer and streamer, Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, reveal to top gaming publishers a little-known imbalance found in a multitude of their games. While everyone knows veggies are good for you in real life, they're not so good in the virtual world of gaming.

Knorr is calling on the gaming industry to make veggies in the gaming world more exciting and rewarding with its #ModTheVeg petition.

Ninja and Knorr think it's high time veggies are powered up to get the recognition they deserve, and they are calling on the gaming community worldwide to join this ambition with its #ModTheVeg petition. Gaming fans are invited to sign a petition to show their support for giving veggies a boost in the virtual world and bring a new balance to gaming sustenance.

With a passion for supercharging veggies in the real and virtual world thanks to its flavorful seasonings, Knorr investigated just how much veggies are lagging in the virtual world and in 15 top games they fell behind significantly. For example, in one popular game munching meat gives a +15HP boost while chomping on cabbage delivers just +10HP. In other games the difference is even bigger, where a beef steak brings +552HP while a hearty bean stew lies in its wake, only patching up to the tune of +61HP.

"Recently, I've been more mindful of what I put in my body, I have learned how important balanced meals are for my long-term health. Historically, through games we have been limited to using meat based diets to get you through the main quests or heal faster, while apples or cabbage heal you for way smaller," said Ninja. "Wouldn't it be awesome if veggies counted for more in game? Well that's why I teamed up with Knorr, they came up with some awesome mods for all our favorite games, which will teach fans the importance of veggies and a balanced diet."

As part of part Ninja's partnership with Knorr, he will stream on Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. PST to bring the issue to his followers, champion veggie equality and play some exciting veggie specific mods. He won't be alone as a crack squad of eight streamers from across the globe are joining the mission over the coming weeks.

"At Knorr, we believe in making good food accessible for all, so we're thrilled to team up with Ninja to show how powerful veggies can be and create a new taste of adventure in gaming," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Knorr North America. "We hope this campaign will catch the attention of gaming publishers and spur them on to re-evaluate their games and give veggies the supercharge they deserve."

Get involved and join forces with Ninja and Knorr as they embark on their quest to even things out for veggies to make vegetables the MVP (most valuable produce) in your inventory. This is not just a mission, it's a gaming revolution to right a great wrong against veggies. To get involved, play the mods and sign a petition calling on gaming publishers to make vegetables as exciting and rewarding as other foods in their games!

Contact for further information

Tyler Krivich

[email protected]

About Knorr U.S.

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most recognizable gaming and entertainment personalities in the world. With more than 74 million fans worldwide on major digital networks, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became a pop culture phenomenon in 2018, after he streamed on Twitch playing Fortnite alongside rappers Drake, Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Since then, he's gone on to become the first streamer to get an exclusive skin in both Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends as a playable champion, and was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

He can be seen in a cameo in Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds. He has also had roles in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Fox's "Duncanville". He is the author of two graphic novels.

Following the success of Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game (released in December 2019), Ten Speed Press published the sequel, Ninja: War for the Dominions (May 2021). A noted philanthropist who has been active in his hometown community of Detroit as well as his new home in Chicago, he was named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019, and recently announced sponsored the Ninja Esports Lounge at the Matilda R. Wilson Boys & Girls Clubs location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Ninja is represented by CAA and Loeb & Loeb.

