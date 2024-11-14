Knorr® Celebrates Holiday Cooking Fails to Show that when it Comes to Cooking, #EffortIsEverything

The brand selected Matt, Anita and Roger and their everyday cooking attempts to capture the essence of the campaign and will feature images of their cooking fails on the brand's social media channels and a digital-out-of-home ad in New York City:

Matt Welsh , from California , attempted to cook the turkey on the grill for a fun, new way to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, but his bird ended up a little more charred than he bargained for.

, from , attempted to cook the turkey on the grill for a fun, new way to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, but his bird ended up a little more charred than he bargained for. Anita Binder's burnt green bean casserole, with its imperfections, shows the effort she put into cooking for her in-laws around the holidays.

burnt green bean casserole, with its imperfections, shows the effort she put into cooking for her in-laws around the holidays. Roger Smith from Georgia was multitasking while cooking and forgot to add the egg to his cornbread recipe... making a crumbly, hard, cookie-like finish out of his Cornbread Dressing.

"It is Knorr's goal to make home cooking delicious, nutritious, and accessible so people can build more kitchen confidence – especially during the holidays, which is when we're all susceptible to have more food fails in the kitchen," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Knorr North America. "We believe that whether imperfect or perfect, all efforts in the kitchen should be celebrated – which is what our 'Effort is Everything' campaign is all about."

73% of Zillennials feel better seeing other cooking blunders* which is why images of these cooking fails are used as the heart of the holiday marketing campaign. In addition to social, the #EffortIsEverything campaign will also appear on TikTok and Pinterest, where fans are often searching for recipe inspiration.

To further spotlight fans' holiday cooking photography, Knorr is releasing limited-edition packaging featuring these photos, which will only be available in the brand's Kitchen Confidence Kits. Starting on November 15, people can head to Knorr on Instagram to enter for a chance to win their own Kitchen Confidence Kit before the holiday cooking commences**. The Kitchen Confidence Kit is filled with kitchen tools, cooking tips, Knorr recipes and highlights real people's cooking fails.

Fans can also post their own meal on social media and tag @Knorr with the hashtag #EffortisEverything.

Knorr is here to help everyone keep cooking and boost kitchen confidence by offering easy, quick, and flavorful recipes this Thanksgiving. For more information on Knorr #EffortIsEverything, visit Knorr.com/EffortIsEverything.

*The survey was conducted by independent research firm, Edelman Data & Intelligence, among n=1,000 Zillennials (aged 18-35) living in the US who cook for themselves/others on an at least weekly basis. The survey was 10 minutes in length and conducted online between October 25 to October 28, 2024, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Knorr Thanksgiving Kitchen Confidence Kit Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Begins once the sweepstakes post on Instagram goes live on 11/15/24 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 11/22/24. For official rules, visit https://www.knorr.com/us/en/terms-and-conditions/thanksgiving-kitchen-confidence-kit-giveaway.html

