Knorr® Encourages Office Professionals to #RaiseACup to Workday Wins with Its New Lunchtime Favorite: Rice and Pasta Cups

#RaiseACup – a Knorr Rice or Pasta Cup, that is – to convenient workday lunches and time-saving wins alongside fan-favorite celebrities like Kate Flannery and others!

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Return to office also means the return to nonstop meetings, coffee machine conversations and 'can I grab you real quick' moments that can turn into hour-long conversations. As a result, lunchtime is taking the hit. In fact, a 2023 report found that professionals in the U.S. are 40 percent more likely to say they never stop for lunch than they were just a year prior, with other recent data revealing a majority of young professionals1 eat snacks - rather than meals - throughout their work day.

Knorr is recruiting favorite celebrity ‘co-worker’ faces - Kate Flannery and others – to encourage fans to #RaiseACup and celebrate a few extra minutes in the workday that allow them to prioritize a delicious and satisfying lunch. Knorr Three Cheese Mushroom Risotto Cups offer a creamy, flavorful blend of cheesy rice and mushrooms that will make your tastebuds dance. This offering is made with 100 percent real vegetables and has 7 grams of protein per serving. Knorr Fajita Rice Cups have delicious Southwestern style rice with beans and bell peppers. This offering is made with 100 percent real vegetables and 100 percent US-grown rice. It contains 7 grams of protein per serving.

Every minute counts in the workday, and Knorr® - a global leader in bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces and more - believes every meal counts too. New Knorr Rice & Pasta Cups offer professionals a delicious, time-saving meal in just 2.5 minutes or less, so a jam-packed workday no longer needs to get in the way of a delicious, nutritious lunch.

To celebrate all the time-saving wins in the workday that give us even a few minutes to enjoy our lunch, Knorr is recruiting favorite celebrity 'co-worker' faces - like Kate Flannery and others - to encourage @Knorr fans on TikTok to #RaiseACup and celebrate these workday victories. Whether fans are celebrating a few extra minutes saved from a shortened agenda or a meeting that ends early…we #RaiseACup to that!

"Knorr has a longstanding belief that everyone should be able to enjoy delicious and nutritious meals (not just munchies!) they can feel good about," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Knorr North America. "Through our #RaiseACup campaign, we hope to remind people everywhere that a busy schedule does not have to come at the expense of a satisfying lunch – or any meal for that matter. Knorr Rice and Pasta Cups are full meals, offering the perfect blend of great flavor and convenience. They're what every pantry needs!"

Fans can join the fun by heading to @Knorr on TikTok and replying to Kate Flannery's video with their own time-saving wins using #RaiseACup – and who knows, you may get a personalized shoutout from one of your favorite workplace celebrities! Fans should also stay on the lookout for videos from other celebrity 'co-worker' faces joining Kate – to debut soon on the @Knorr TikTok – as they are invited to reply with their time-saving workday tips there, too. With Knorr Cups, the work week is more nutritious, easier, and tastier than ever – and there's always time for lunch. #RaiseACup to that!

Knorr Rice Cups are made with 100 percent real vegetables, 100 percent US-grown rice and have 6-7 grams of protein per serving. They come in many delicious flavors, including: Three Cheese Mushroom Risotto, Fajita Rice, Garden Tomato Risotto and Chicken Flavored Fried Rice.

This April, Knorr is expanding the Cups lineup and introducing new Knorr Pasta Cups. Also made with 100 percent real vegetables, they have 8 – 9 grams of protein per serving. The Knorr Pasta Cups are available in three tasty flavors including: Teriyaki Noodles, Spicy Korean-Style BBQ and Pad Thai.

Knorr Cups are available for a suggested retail price of $2.99 per pack. Be sure to keep an eye out for them at Walmart and grocery stores nationwide.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

* According to Statista, Consumers who eat snacks as meal replacement at work in the United States, 2023, 57% of Consumers A25-34 eat snacks as meal replacement at work in the United States

