TRANSFORM YOUR SHOWER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW VEGAN BODY WASH FROM BELOVED BY LOVE BEAUTY AND PLANET

The new Skin-loving range features six new vegan body washes infused with uplifting aromas that help transform your mood in just one shower.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegan beauty brand BELOVED by Love Beauty and Planet is changing the way you shower. With the introduction of the new Vegan Body Wash Collection, showers can now be as relaxing and rejuvenating as a soak in the tub. Our body washes have been expertly crafted with skin-loving formulas and mood-transforming scents. Each of our unique fragrances was biometrically tested through a brain-mapping technology that matches each fragrance with lifestyle activities in a similar mood space.

BELOVED by Love Beauty and Planet's new Vegan Body Wash Collection

INDULGE : Notes of whipped vanilla, coconut milk and spun sugar. Gives the feeling of indulging in your favorite dessert.

: Notes of whipped vanilla, coconut milk and spun sugar. Gives the feeling of indulging in your favorite dessert. VIBE : Delicate scent of a bouquet of mimosa flower, rose and jasmine with fruity notes rhubarb and blackcurrant. As fun as listening to your favorite song.

: Delicate scent of a bouquet of mimosa flower, rose and jasmine with fruity notes rhubarb and blackcurrant. As fun as listening to your favorite song. CALM : Refreshing scent of water lily and eucalyptus. Gives you the feeling of getting an aromatherapy massage.

: Refreshing scent of water lily and eucalyptus. Gives you the feeling of getting an aromatherapy massage. ZEN : Uplifting scent of lush eucalyptus and mint, paired with refreshing notes of jasmine water and sage. Like taking a peaceful walk in nature.

: Uplifting scent of lush eucalyptus and mint, paired with refreshing notes of jasmine water and sage. Like taking a peaceful walk in nature. SHINE : Tangy scent of sweet nectarine and a tropical fruit cocktail of citrus and sweet cream. Gives the feeling of the first sunny day of the year

: Tangy scent of sweet nectarine and a tropical fruit cocktail of citrus and sweet cream. Gives the feeling of the first sunny day of the year DREAM: Scent of lavender and vanilla paired with unexpected notes of hazelnut milk. As indulgent as an afternoon at the spa.

"A bath can be such a powerful experience to help restore and rejuvenate you. With the introduction of our new vegan body washes, your shower can be a mood-transforming experience. We're bringing the power of baths to the shower so everyone can feel like their best selves regardless of time or space." said Greg Ross, Chief Operating Officer of Unilever Personal Care, North America.

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, BELOVED will also be popping up in New York City locations on March 21, and 22 from 11AM-6PM each day where consumers can enjoy a free juice inspired by the six new washes and a complimentary body wash, while supplies last. TikTok sensation and "Nanalan'" star, Mona, will also make a special appearance at the March 21st stop!

The vibrant BELOVED truck can be found at the following locations:

Thursday, March 21st in Union Square at 40 E 14th St (around the corner from DSW, on University Place )

) Friday, March 22nd at Madison Sq/Flat Iron: 166 5th Ave (outside of Eileen Fisher / Alo)

Skin-lovers can feel good about using BELOVED's body washes, which contain no sulfate cleansers, parabens, dyes or silicones. The PETA-approved washes are vegan and dermatologically tested. Our formulas are also 90% naturally derived1 and 100% biodegradable.2

BELOVED is available exclusively at Target.com and Target stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 18 fl. oz. bottle. For more information, or to purchase, please visit https://bit.ly/BELOVEDatTarget.

ABOUT BELOVED BY LOVE BEAUTY AND PLANET

BELOVED by Love Beauty and Planet is a Target and Target.com exclusive beauty and personal care brand. BELOVED offers a range of scent indulgent, vegan products from candles and lotions, to body mists and body washes, all to help transform your routine into small acts of love for you and the planet. Our products are made with plant-based cleansers and moisturizers, free from parabens and sulfate cleansers, and composed of 90% naturally-derived ingredients. For more information on BELOVED, our beauty & personal care products, and our commitment to powering #smallactsoflove for you and the planet, visit: BelovedBathandBody.com.

ABOUT UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

1 90% of our formula is naturally derived, meaning it's unchanged from nature or keeps over 50% of its original content after some processing. This includes water and ingredients from plant, mineral and fermentation sources.

2 100% of our formula ingredients break down into basic components shortly after use or are already in a form that can be readily returned to nature. Ingredient biodegradation based on OECD test methods (301, 302 and/or 310) and Principles

