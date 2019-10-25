Knot Standard Board Welcomes Veeral Rathod, Former J.Hilburn CEO & Co-Founder

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knot Standard, the leader in premium custom menswear, announced today that former J.Hilburn CEO and Co-Founder, Veeral Rathod, will be joining the company's Board of Directors.

The announcement comes as part of growing expansion plans for the custom menswear company, which has recently opened new showrooms in Los Angeles and Atlanta, and is part of a larger push to continue growing the brand across new and existing markets. The company has also recently unveiled their in-showroom "Style Wall," a unique digital experience that combines A.I. with client preferences to help make the most useful recommendations for fabric, color, and style.

"We are incredibly excited to add Veeral's industry knowledge and expertise to the Knot Standard Board," shared Anthony Choe, founder of Provenance. "We see a tremendous addition to our team through his previous experience building a custom menswear brand, and we are excited to collectively grow Knot Standard to the next chapter."

Rathod brings over 10 years of experience in the custom menswear and luxury spaces. He joins the Board alongside the current team at Provenance, collectively providing substantial industry and customer expertise to Knot Standard.

"Knot Standard has developed the first truly omnichannel custom apparel brand that offers a true bespoke fitting experience, in both tailored clothing and sportswear," said Rathod. "I am excited to support John Ballay and Matt Mueller, as well as the team at Provenance, in further strengthening the brand, product collection, and the Knot Standard stylist team across the country."

Knot Standard currently operates retail showrooms in New York, Washington D.C., Texas, Illinois, California, and Georgia, and is rapidly growing its stylist team in both new and existing markets through 2020 and beyond.

"We have a massive amount of respect for the contributions that Veeral brought to our industry, he was one of the pioneers in mass customization, a global custom supply chain, and he developed a sales team that delivers a great experience," said Ballay. "At Knot Standard, our top priority is to continually enhance the customer experience, and with an expanding leadership team and continued product innovation, we are excited for big things to come."

About Knot Standard

Knot Standard is the premier customer-driven luxury brand, offering a custom menswear experience. The company currently has ten showrooms across the United States. Founded in 2012 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller, Knot Standard represents the future of men's clothing, delivering a superior product and experience through expert stylists, innovative technology, and premium fabrics and products. To learn more about the brand or to make an appointment, visit www.knotstandard.com .

About Provenance

Provenance is a Los Angeles-based growth equity firm, focused on digitally intensive, omnichannel brands. Provenance uses statistically rigorous, but computationally efficient customer analytics, that are custom-built for this generation's brands to provide key strategic and operational insights throughout the investment lifecycle and across multiple channels.

