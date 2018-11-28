Knot Standard Named Official Partner of Atlanta United FC

"We are very excited to partner with Atlanta United, the 2018 MLS Cup champions, and provide them with custom pre-game and travel apparel," said John Ballay, CEO and co-founder of Knot Standard. "The team has an incredibly loyal fanbase, and the players are known to be some of the most stylish in the league. We are proud to outfit the Atlanta United team for the upcoming season."

Knot Standard worked directly with Atlanta United on individual player measurements, personalization options and fabric selections, receiving the same experience and service Knot Standard offers clients at each of its ten national showrooms. Each custom garment features the iconic Atlanta United colors, the team logo and each player and coach's subtly-placed monogram. For match day, a black wool suit with "Unite & Conquer" on the inner collar and a half-lined interior, in victory red, is paired with a crisp white shirt, a silk knit tie and a white pocket square with black or red edging. Event and press day casual attire includes a black "safari" cotton shirt with a golden spike on the shirt yoke, symbolizing the city's rich history as a railroad town, and cotton chinos – ideal for comfort and travel.

"We're excited to introduce Knot Standard as an Official Partner of Atlanta United," said Tim Zulawski, AMB Sports and Entertainment Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "In addition to providing premier custom menswear, Knot Standard features an inherent responsibility to listen and respond to its customers, providing a consumer-driven experience that is a shared core value of our company."

In addition to dressing the players, coaches and staff, Knot Standard will partner with Atlanta United to host several premium fan events throughout the 2019 season.

To see Atlanta United players arrive in their new off-the-field uniforms, follow Atlanta United on Twitter @ATLUTD and Instagram @ATLUTD . Visit www.atlutd.com for a full schedule of upcoming home matches. To learn more about the premium menswear experience, the Knot Standard Atlanta United partnership and the launch details of the new Knot Standard Atlanta showroom, visit www.knotstandard.com.

About Knot Standard

Knot Standard is the premier, customer-driven luxury brand reinventing the custom menswear experience. The company has nine showrooms across the United States, with Atlanta slated to open in early May 2019. Founded in 2012 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller in New York City, Knot Standard represents the future of men's clothing, delivering superior experience through expert stylists, innovative technology and premium fabrics. To learn more about the brand or to make an appointment, visit www.knotstandard.com .

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season of existence, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. During its inaugural season, Atlanta also became just the fourth team in league history to qualify for MLS Cup Playoffs in its first year. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-game attendance (72,243), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by one of the city's most influential businessmen and philanthropists, Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com and follow @ATLUTD.

SOURCE Knot Standard

Related Links

https://www.knotstandard.com

