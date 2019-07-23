Knot Standard Opens Tenth Showroom With Entrance Into Atlanta Market

Knot Standard joins a group of upscale retailers and restaurants in a newly renovated retail property, located at 3167 Peachtree Road, that includes Shade Store, Tootsies, OVME and SculptHouse. The 2,100 square-foot space features state-of-the-art, voice-activated Style Walls that display product offerings and customization options and personalize the showroom for each customer, resulting in an elevated consumer experience.

"As the third fastest-growing city in the country and an entry point into the southeastern U.S., Atlanta was the next critical market for us as a brand," said John Ballay, CEO and co-founder of Knot Standard. "We are thrilled to finally bring our showroom concept to the Atlanta market, a customer base that has shopped online with us for years."

Through innovative technology and expert Style Advisors, Knot Standard Atlanta merges the best of online and in-person retail, providing premium custom-fit garments unique to each customer. Utilizing fabrics sourced from the top Italian and English mills around the world, each blazer, suit, shirt and trouser is incredibly high quality and highly customized. The Knot Standard custom product offering ranges from chinos and casual button-down shirts for everyday wear to suits and Black Tie tuxedos for special occasions, and everything in between.

The Atlanta showroom opening follows the expansion of Knot Standard's San Francisco showroom and opening of its Los Angeles location and will be one of the additional brick-and-mortar locations in 2019. In tandem with the new showroom, Knot Standard has partnered with Atlanta United FC, providing the soccer team players, coaches and staff with custom pre-game and casual apparel this season. To learn more about the premium, menswear experience, or to make an appointment with a stylist, please visit www.knotstandard.com.

About Knot Standard

Knot Standard is the premier, customer-driven premium brand reinventing the custom menswear experience. The Company has ten showrooms across the United States in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Founded in 2012 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller in New York City, Knot Standard represents the future of men's clothing, delivering superior experience through expert stylists, innovative technology and premium fabrics. To learn more about the brand or to make an appointment, visit www.knotstandard.com .

