Know Diabetes by Heart™ Awards $900,000 for Community Education

The community grants are part of the leading health non-profits' joint Know Diabetes by Heart ™ initiative which seeks to reduce cardiovascular events and deaths among people with type 2 diabetes. The grants will help organizations in 10 states deliver diabetes and cardiovascular disease education materials and resources. Outreach efforts will focus on engaging Black and Latino populations that experience higher rates of diabetes, heart disease and stroke compared to non-Hispanic white populations.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death and a major cause of disability for all people living with type 2 diabetes, yet only about half age 45 or older understand their increased risk for developing heart disease or have discussed it with their doctor1.

"Knowledge is power and arming these community organizations with resources and accessible information is key for people with type 2 diabetes to better understand their elevated risk for heart disease and stroke," said Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, FACP, chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association. "We are pleased to work with these 10 organizations who are dedicated to improving the health of their communities to get the information into the hands of those who need it most."

"This is a good time to protect yourself from diabetes-related heart disease and COVID by making lifestyle changes that can help you improve your overall health and better manage your diabetes. It's good for your heart health and kidney health and will contribute to a longer, healthier life," said Eduardo Sanchez, MD, MPH, FAAFP, the American Heart Association's chief medical officer for prevention.

KDBH Community Grants are Awarded to:

Clemson University

Health Extension for Diabetes

South Carolina

Gateway Community Health Center

Gateway Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease Self-Management Program

Texas

InquisitHealth

Peer Mentoring Program

New York and Nevada

Johns Hopkins University

DECIDE Self-Management Support Program

Maryland and Kansas

New Mexico State University

NMSU Cooperative Extension Service diabetes self-management programs

New Mexico

Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute

Project Dulce – Dulce Digital

California

Texas A&M University Center for Population Health and Aging

Your Diabetes, Your Heart

Texas

Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition - University of Illinois at Chicago

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP)

Illinois

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Jefferson Health Preventive Cardiology Program

Pennsylvania

Esperanza

Champions of Hope: Latinos Preventing Diabetes

Pennsylvania

Know Diabetes by Heart is made possible with support from founding sponsors, the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Diabetes Alliance, and Novo Nordisk, and national sponsors, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Bayer. For more information, visit KnowDiabetesbyHeart.org.

About Know Diabetes by Heart™

The American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association launched the collaborative landmark initiative called Know Diabetes by Heart™ to comprehensively combat the national public health impact of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Through Know Diabetes by Heart™, the leading nonprofit associations, with founding sponsors the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Diabetes Alliance, and Novo Nordisk, and national sponsors Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Bayer are focused on positively empowering people living with type 2 diabetes to better manage their risk for cardiovascular disease such as, heart attacks, strokes and heart failure, and supporting health care providers in educating and treating people living with type 2 diabetes to reduce their cardiovascular risk. Visit KnowDiabetesbyHeart.org for resources.

About the American Diabetes Association®

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

