Know the Facts: Colossal's Baby of the Year Competition Benefits Baby2Baby

Colossal addresses the structure of Baby of the Year, offering transparency and support for participating families while emphasizing its philanthropic mission.

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , the leader in philanthropy through online competitions, which has raised over $100 million since 2022, is excited to announce that voting is now officially open for the Baby of the Year Competition . This highly anticipated fundraising campaign benefits Baby2Baby , a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states every year.

COLOSSAL CEO MARY HAGEN SPEAKS ON BABY OF THE YEAR

Colossal's CEO, Mary Hagen, has issued a statement to reaffirm the integrity of the competition, where the grand prize champion receives $25,000 and will appear in a Baby of the Year ad campaign in Good Housekeeping, a beloved magazine adored by over 47M+ readers.

"Our partnership with Baby2Baby is incredibly close to our hearts, as it allows us to support an organization that provides life-changing essentials to children in need," Hagen said. "We've seen tremendous excitement about Baby of the Year, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards throughout the entire process," she added. "The Rules and Terms and Conditions are publicly available, and we always encourage participants to familiarize themselves with them before entering and throughout the competition."

3 FACTS about Colossal and Baby of the Year:

FACT : The Baby of the Year competition is a 100% legitimate fundraising campaign that offers valuable opportunities to all participants. Colossal ensures transparency and fairness at every step. The campaign benefits Baby2Baby, championed by Jessica Alba . Baby of the Year is not a scam.

: The Baby of the Year competition is a 100% legitimate fundraising campaign that offers valuable opportunities to all participants. Colossal ensures transparency and fairness at every step. The campaign benefits Baby2Baby, championed by . is not a scam. FACT : The competition is free to enter, and Colossal encourages parents to visit the website's Rules page for complete details on eligibility and the competition tournament-style structure. Participating parents gain access to exclusive workshops on essential parenting topics, including sleep strategies, nutrition tips, and more.

: The competition is free to enter, and Colossal encourages parents to visit the website's Rules page for complete details on eligibility and the competition tournament-style structure. Participating parents gain access to exclusive workshops on essential parenting topics, including sleep strategies, nutrition tips, and more. FACT: The Competition is operated by Colossal as part of a fundraising campaign for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization. Donations raised from votes cast during this Competition go directly to DTCare, which will subsequently grant the donations, minus Competition fees and variable costs, which shall include a nominal percentage retained by DTCare, to the Designated Grantee—Baby2Baby.

Baby of the Year is sponsored by:

TWELVElittle crafts high-quality diaper bags thoughtfully designed to support parents through every stage, from newborn to daycare and beyond.

crafts high-quality diaper bags thoughtfully designed to support parents through every stage, from newborn to daycare and beyond. Newton makes top-rated crib mattresses that are breathable, comfortable, washable, and hypoallergenic.

makes top-rated crib mattresses that are breathable, comfortable, washable, and hypoallergenic. My Primary Care is an affordable healthcare solution that provides virtual acute and primary care, 500+ Free meds, and pet coverage starting at $24.99 /month.

is an affordable healthcare solution that provides virtual acute and primary care, 500+ Free meds, and pet coverage starting at /month. BOB Gear makes jogging strollers and travel systems for thrill-seekers, explorers, and dreamers—family products as rugged as the places people take them.

makes jogging strollers and travel systems for thrill-seekers, explorers, and dreamers—family products as rugged as the places people take them. Britax engineers products that keep kids safe, creating confidence for the road ahead. Car seats, strollers, and travel systems help families enjoy the freedom to keep moving.

engineers products that keep kids safe, creating confidence for the road ahead. Car seats, strollers, and travel systems help families enjoy the freedom to keep moving. L'oved Baby is a premium, organic cotton apparel brand for babies, toddlers, and their loving parents.

For more information, visit https://babyoftheyear.org/ .

About Colossal:

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Baby of the Year, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org . Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 6026334163, [email protected], Colossal Management

SOURCE Colossal Management