Know Your Solar: A Multi-Generational Journey Exploring the Magic of Solar In Empowering Communities and Combating Climate Change

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of renewable energy and sustainability advocates are aligning across the country to participate in the American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) 28th National Solar Tour, the largest annual grassroots solar and sustainable living event in the United States. The National Solar Tour aims to promote sustainability awareness and increase the adoption of renewable energy through open house tours at homes, businesses, schools, churches, and more. This event will be held in most communities on October 6-8, and virtual tours will be viewable through the end of the year.

A photo of Mountain Middle School’s rooftop solar classroom.
RSVP to a tour in your community at nationalsolartour.org/map
Generously supported by a grant from All Points North Foundation, ASES is expanding the National Solar Tour to 10 solar-equipped middle schools to enhance renewable energy and sustainability knowledge for students and their communities through the "Know Your Solar" program. Raising solar-curious and solar-savvy young adults who understand their roles in working toward a clean energy future, being responsible for minimizing their carbon footprints, and evangelizing for broader adoption of solar for everyone is paramount.

Custom educational materials will be provided for teachers, administrators, and students, with local solar installers explaining the benefits of solar. Sign up today to join the ASES National Solar Tour and learn how you can be a part of the solar energy solution. For solar-equipped middle schools, ASES can provide a $500 stipend to compensate for being involved in the tour.

Solar Middle School Highlights
Attend Electrify Longmont at Longs Peak Middle School in Longmont, CO, on September 30! This event is focused on spreading the word about the importance and benefits of adopting electric HVAC, solar, water heating, and cooking systems, as well as general energy efficiency measures like weatherization and vehicle electrification. Explore their educational showcase in collaboration with environmental nonprofits and renewable energy partners. By the end of the event, attendees will walk away with a clear roadmap on how to proceed with home electrification and embrace energy-efficient solutions for a sustainable future!

Mountain Middle School in Durango, CO, has over 51.77 kW of solar, drawing them closer to their 100% carbon neutrality goal. Shaw Solar, a local Durango solar installation company, installed 164 solar panels at the school. Their outdoor classroom is shaded by 80 solar panels, which not only protects students from the weather but also supplies renewable energy to the building and amplifies their commitment to sustainability.

Attend a local tour near you at nationalsolartour.org/map on October 6-8, 2023. To learn how to get involved or have any questions, please contact [email protected].

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES): 
Established in 1954, ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference, and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.

