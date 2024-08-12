KnowBe4 Celebrates 14th Anniversary by Planting 14,000 Trees and Adopting 14 Beehives

KnowBe4 celebrates company anniversary by helping to better the environment

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it will celebrate the organization's 14th anniversary by donating to plant 14,000 trees across 14 forests worldwide. Forests in Australia, Brazil, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, California, Washington and Florida were selected for this year's donation. These forests house a range of protected species including the Monarch Butterfly, the Gray Wolf, and the Magdalena River Turtle to name a few. In addition, KnowBe4 is also adopting and maintaining 14 beehives (13 of which were readopted).

As KnowBe4 marks its 14th anniversary, the organization continues its commitment to the environment.

Trees are crucial in combating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They contribute to healthier, safer, and more interconnected communities, and reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees in urban areas. Furthermore, trees play a vital role in maintaining ecosystem balance by providing habitats for wildlife, supporting aquatic life, and preserving the health of waterways.

For the fourth year running, KnowBe4 is continuing its anniversary tradition of adopting beehives. The beehives are adopted through the Pinellas Beekeepers Association (PBA) and the readoption and maintenance of 14 beehives is adding 280,000 bees to our planet. The significance of bees cannot be overstated, as they play a crucial role in pollinating roughly 130 agricultural crops, including fruits, fibers, nuts, and vegetables.

"As we are commemorating our 14th anniversary, KnowBe4 is reaffirming its commitment to the environment through donating to plant trees, protecting endangered species, and readopting beehives," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4. "We take pride in our anniversary traditions that create a lasting positive impact on our world by actively contributing to the preservation of the environment."

Other KnowBe4 anniversary projects included planting 10,000 trees for its 10th anniversary, adopting 11 beehives for its 11th, donating to clean up 12,000 pounds of ocean garbage and adopting 12 beehives for its 12th, and protecting 13 endangered species and adopting 13 beehives for its previous anniversary.

To learn more about KnowBe4's environmental, social and governance efforts, please visit https://www.knowbe4.com/esg.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

