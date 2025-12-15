KnowBe4 Unveils New Deepfake Training to Combat AI-Powered Social Engineering

Personalized and realistic global simulations mitigate the emerging threat of deepfakes

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced a new custom deepfake training experience to defend against advanced cybersecurity threats from deepfakes such as fraudulent video conferences and AI-generated phishing attacks.

Deepfakes can be weaponized and utilized for fraud, disinformation campaigns and cause reputational damage across sectors. These types of deepfake attacks are now linked to one in five biometric fraud attempts, with injection attacks increasing 40% year-over-year, according to Entrust's 2026 Identity Fraud Report . Security incidents related to deepfakes have increased, with 32% of cybersecurity leaders reporting a spike, according to the KnowBe4 The State of Human Risk 2025 report.

"Deepfakes represent a seismic shift in the threat landscape, weaponizing AI to impersonate authority, exploit trust, and short-circuit the human decision-making process," said Perry Carpenter, chief human risk management strategist at KnowBe4. "Our new deepfake training strengthens the workforce's instincts by providing a safe, tightly controlled environment for learning. All simulations are created and approved by administrators, ensuring ethical use while helping employees recognize narrative red flags, subtle performance inconsistencies, and other cues that manipulated media can reveal. Awareness and preparedness remain our strongest defenses, and we are committed to equipping organizations with practical, measurable skills to stay ahead of these emerging threats."

Deepfake video content is becoming more realistic and harder to discern from reality. Cybersecurity leaders must prepare their organizations for new and emerging threats, taking a proactive approach to their overall protection efforts. Cybersecurity and IT professionals now have the ability to generate a custom deepfake training experience featuring a leader from their organization to demonstrate how convincing AI-powered social engineering has become and to deliver clear, actionable guidance on how to detect these attacks.

Several anonymous customers who have taken KnowBe4's deepfake training were highly impressed with the real-world examples and effectiveness of the messaging such as deepfakes of their executives:

"This was efficient and effective in getting the message across to our executives about what deepfakes are and how to properly deal with them using our inhouse protocols."

"Very informative content with real world examples and definitions helps better understand how deepfakes can affect one's life and the risks they create. Thank you for keeping us alert!"

For more information on KnowBe4's new deepfake training experience, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/deepfake-training .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies. More info at knowbe4.com .

