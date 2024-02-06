KnowBe4 Celebrates Safer Internet Day by Launching New Learning Module for Students

New addition to KnowBe4's Children's Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit focuses on AI

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Safer Internet Day takes place on the 6th of February. This day, celebrated annually, focuses on a particular issue or theme that speaks to young people's online experiences and the theme for 2024 is 'Inspiring change? Making a difference, managing influence and navigating change online'. It aims to cover themes such as young people's perspective on new and emerging technology, using the internet to make change for the better, the changes young people want to see online and the things that can influence and change the way young people think, feel and act online and offline.

Today's younger generation has always lived with the internet at their fingertips, and as Artificial Intelligence (AI) increasingly weaves into the fabric of their daily routines, many remain unaware of the potential dangers. These are only two of the many reasons KnowBe4 developed its Children's Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit, a fun and interactive cybersecurity kit helping parents, guardians, and educators teach children crucial internet safety and security skills.

KnowBe4 has used Synthesia's AI video platform to create a new module for its Kit this week. AI Safety for Students is a video-based lesson aimed at students in grades three to eight who unknowingly use AI and do not understand the risks associated. In this module, students will gain an understanding of what AI is and will be given the knowledge and skills to navigate the digital world safely while benefiting from AI's capabilities for learning and entertainment.

The new module launched in several languages including English, Spanish, French, German, and Japanese.

"Our duty as a security organization is to pass on our knowledge in a way that is both enjoyable and interesting, helping parents, guardians, educators, and children to learn more about being safe online. Our latest module, our first aimed at helping students, tackles AI – today's most significant tech trend – that a lot of children use without knowing the potential dangers," explained John Just, chief learning officer at KnowBe4. "AI Safety for Students does not just point out what can go wrong, but it also shows them how to use AI in a safe way. We look forward to introducing more content in the future to help children more safely navigate the online world."

Check out the new module here: https://www.knowbe4.com/cybersecurity-activity-kit

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4

